Paris museum remedies skin tone of Dwayne Johnson waxwork after his comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Paris museum remedies skin tone of Dwayne Johnson waxwork after his comments

By Press Association
Finishing touches being applied to the wax figure of Dwayne Johnson (Grevin Museum)
Finishing touches being applied to the wax figure of Dwayne Johnson (Grevin Museum)

A waxwork of Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has been altered, after the actor commented on the need to improve his “skin colour”.

The Grevin Museum in Paris told the PA news agency that Johnson was “right” in his comments on Instagram, and the wax figure was “fixed during the night” and is a better representation of the US star.

“We have remedied the skin tone,” a spokesman for the museum told PA.

Johnson posted a picture of the figure on Instagram, writing: “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements – starting with my skin colour.”

The museum’s website said sculptor Stephane Barret relied on photographs and videos to “create a statue as close to reality as possible without the presence of the international star”.

Dwayne Johnson waxwork
Dwayne Johnson waxwork (Grevin Museum/PA)

It also said the team “went to gyms in the hope of finding a man who matched The Rock’s extraordinary measurements”, while the actor’s tattoos took 10 days to create and his eyes had to be re-painted three times “to avoid too dark a tint making the star’s face too hard and erasing its warm aspect”.

Mr Barret said: “When I was told I was going to work on Dwayne Johnson I was really excited to be able to create this celebrity.

“It’s true that it’s always impressive to make people of this size. We were lucky enough to find someone who physically matched Dwayne Johnson’s build and height.

“What was a little harder for me was the sample photo that was chosen, where he just had a very slight smile on his face, an expression that’s quite difficult to achieve. It was very subtle.

“We worked on his face and eyes several times, because the most complicated thing about realism is getting the statue to come alive from the visitors’ perspective.”

The waxwork stands alongside 250 famous faces, including film stars Penelope Cruz and Leonardo DiCaprio at the museum, modelled on London’s Madame Tussauds.