‘Cherished’ mother and daughter died in crash during Storm Babet

By Press Association
Cheryl Woods (left), 61, and her daughter Sarha Smith, 40, died in a crash which is believed to have been weather-related (Wiltshire Police/PA)
The deaths of a “cherished” mother and daughter in a crash on the M4 during Storm Babet have “left a void”, their family said.

Cheryl Woods, 61, and her daughter Sarha Smith, 40, from Caerphilly, South Wales, died following the five-vehicle crash on Friday, which is believed to have been weather-related, as severe wind and rain swept across the country.

At least seven people are now thought to have died in the storm.

In a statement released by Wiltshire Police, the family of the two women said: “Cheryl Woods, cherished by those in her life, fulfilled the roles of a loving mother, doting grandmother, cherished sister, and a dear friend.

“Her selflessness was a defining trait, consistently prioritising her family’s well-being over her own, and she took immense pride in her Welsh heritage while nurturing a deep love for nature.

“Sarha Smith, in the footsteps of her mother, unselfishly devoted herself to her family’s needs ahead of her own.

“She was not only a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, but her absence leaves a void for those who relied on her radiant presence.

“Her legacy lives on through her six daughters, who will forever hold her memory close and strive to honour her with their efforts.”

Four cars and an HGV were involved in the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 17 for Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath at approximately 9.10am on Friday.

Two other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics.