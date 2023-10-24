Home Office says Northern Ireland exemption to ETA would hit security efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Home Office says Northern Ireland exemption to ETA would hit security efforts

By Press Association
The Home Office said such an exemption would undermine attempts to strengthen the security of the UK border (Yui Mok/PA)
The Home Office said such an exemption would undermine attempts to strengthen the security of the UK border (Yui Mok/PA)

The Home Office has rejected a call to introduce a temporary exemption to its new travel scheme for tourists visiting Northern Ireland.

An electronic travel authorisation (ETA) will soon be a requirement for people who do not need a visa to come to the UK.

The ETA will not apply to Irish citizens as they have a right to travel to any part of the UK under the Common Travel Area (CTA).

The ETA provides permission to travel to the UK, and it will be electronically linked to individuals’ passports.

However, a cross-party group of lawmakers from the UK and Ireland have called the scheme “unworkable on the island” as it could provide a barrier to entry for Northern Ireland’s one million tourists coming from abroad each year, 70% of whom arrive in Ireland first – around half of whom are day-trippers.

A report from the Sovereign Affairs Committee of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (BIPA) has called on the UK Government to pause progress on the ETA’s introduction for NI visitors coming through Ireland, and if a full exemption is not possible, to extend an exemption for short-stay holidaymakers for up to a week.

The issue has come into further focus following the UK and Ireland’s successful joint bid to host Uefa Euro 2028, which would see games being played north and south of the border.

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker is understood to have acknowledged the proposal for a seven-day exemption at the BIPA on Monday.

However, the Home Office said such an exemption would undermine attempts to strengthen the security of the UK border.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “We are introducing an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme to enhance our ability to prevent the travel of those who present a threat to the UK. An exemption of this kind would undermine our efforts to strengthen the security of the UK border and keep people safe.

“Individuals arriving in the UK, including Northern Ireland, will need to continue to enter in line with the UK’s immigration framework, including obtaining an ETA if required.”

The committee said differences between the UK and Irish visa regimes are already “causing problems” for visa nationals, for professionals operating both sides of the border, and for shared health services.

The committee heard during its inquiry of one incident where some ambulances from Northern Ireland had been unable to respond to the 2022 Creeslough explosion because some paramedics did not have the necessary visas to enter Ireland.

Lawmakers called on the Irish and UK governments to consider joint work visas that would allow professionals, such as health sector workers, to operate freely on both sides of the border.

Their report also called for an exemption for migrants who are permanently resident in either Ireland or the UK from the requirement to obtain a visa for short visits to either jurisdiction.

Committee chairwoman and senator in the Irish Seanad Emer Currie said: “The electronic travel authorisation scheme in its current form undermines the Common Travel Area and will damage tourism primarily in Northern Ireland and the North West of Ireland.

Senator Emer Currie, chairwoman of the Sovereign Affairs Committee of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly
Senator Emer Currie, chairwoman of the Sovereign Affairs Committee of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (PA)

“Today our BIPA committee, which consists of UK and Irish lawmakers, have launched a report calling for the UK Government to pause its progress and if a full exemption isn’t possible, to extend an exemption for short-stay holidaymakers for up to a week.

“I’m aware of the UK Home Office’s views, but I hope through my engagement with Minister Baker yesterday and our joint report today, that common sense will prevail.

“The ETA is unworkable on the island of Ireland. We’ve offered practical recommendations for the Home Office and British Government to consider which respects their objectives.

“I sincerely hope they will take on board the views of our joint committee of MPs, TDs, Senators and Lords as well as the reality of those who will be affected the most.”