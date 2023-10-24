Police force refers itself to watchdog after death of 83-year-old woman

Derbyshire Constabulary says it has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after the death of a woman in her home during Storm Babet.

Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found at her home in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, on Saturday October 21.

She was found after officers, with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, arrived at her property at about 10.35am.

Derbyshire Constabulary says inquiries are still ongoing into the circumstances of her death, but it had referred itself to the IOPC due to officers being involved with the evacuation of homes in the area on Friday.

Ms Gilbert’s family have been made aware of the referral and are being kept up to date with the investigation into her death, the force said.

Her neighbours previously described how five feet of water engulfed the inside of their properties “within minutes” of the River Rother bursting its banks.

Ms Gilbert’s son, Paul Gilbert, told Sky News at the weekend that he had found his mother “floating in the water” when he had gone to her home and forced a window open.