Ex-Tory MP and businessman hid true source of political donations, court told

A former Tory MP failed to declare the source of £39,000 in allegedly “underhand” donations made by a property developer to his political campaigning funds, a crown court jury has heard.

David Mackintosh, who represented Northampton South between 2015 and 2017, is standing trial alongside his friend Howard Grossman, who is accused of using third parties to conceal the source of nine separate donations to the Northampton South Conservative Association.

Mackintosh, 44, of Northampton, and Grossman, 61, from Bushey in Hertfordshire, both deny two counts of failing to ensure details were provided in respect of political donations during 2014.

Opening the case against the men at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecutor William Boyce KC told jurors: “This case is about a series of political donations made by Mr Grossman.”

David Mackintosh represented Northampton South between 2015 and 2017 (Jacob King/PA)

Telling jurors that three donations of £10,000 and six of £1,500 had been made by Grossman through other people without declaring the true donor, Mr Boyce said of the businessman: “He donated £39,000 to Mr Mackintosh’s fighting fund not in his own name … pretending in essence that they (other people) were the donors.”

Alleging that Grossman did not want anyone to know he was the source of the funds, Mr Boyce added: “They were close friends and they worked together.

“The case against Mr Mackintosh is that he received those donations knowing that Mr Grossman was doing it in that underhand way.”

Mr Boyce said there was no dispute Grossman had become friends with Mackintosh, the former leader of Northampton Borough Council, after both were involved in a project to develop Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium, funded by council loans.

The issue for the jury in respect of Mackintosh, Mr Boyce said, was whether he appreciated where the donations had come from.

“On Mr Mackintosh’s case, Mr Grossman’s generosity must have extended to helping him … without telling his friend what he was doing,” Mr Boyce said.

“This case is not about why he (Grossman) wished to donate money – it’s about the methodology he employed in doing so. The prosecution do not have to prove why he did it.”

Mr Boyce alleged that Grossman and Mackintosh met for the first time in 2012 after Grossman began discussions with the owners of Northampton Town about redeveloping Sixfields.

In July 2013, the court heard, the borough council resolved to lend the football club up to £12 million.

Mr Grossman went on to become involved in a £295-a-head fundraiser for Mr Mackintosh at London’s Carlton Club in November 2014, showing the closeness of their relationship, Mr Boyce said.

When Mackintosh was interviewed by the police in March 2018, the court heard, he answered no comment to the questions asked of him but asserted in a statement that two other councillors had also benefitted from funds donated to the local Conservatives.

Grossman also provided investigators with a prepared statement, saying he was “genuinely impressed” by Mackintosh and wished to support him, having first met him in June 2013.

The trial continues.