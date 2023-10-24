Driver failed to brake early enough before Salisbury train crash, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver failed to brake early enough before Salisbury train crash, report says

By Press Association
Both trains lay partially inside Fisherton Tunnel (Steve Parsons/PA)
Both trains lay partially inside Fisherton Tunnel (Steve Parsons/PA)

A train driver involved in a crash which injured 14 people did not apply the brakes early enough before encountering a red signal, a report has found.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said Network Rail had not “effectively managed the risks” of leaves on the line before the collision between two passenger trains in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in 2021.

The RAIB said one of the trains involved in the crash was almost in a “potentially far more serious collision” with a train travelling in the opposite direction – which was avoided by “less than a minute”.

One member of railway staff and 13 passengers needed hospital treatment after a South Western Railway and Great Western Railway passenger service crashed at Salisbury Tunnel Junction on October 31.

The crash forced the closure of the line between Salisbury and Andover for 16 days, as more than 900 metres of new track were laid and almost 1,500 sleepers were installed.

According to the report published by the RAIB on Tuesday, the driver “did not apply the train’s brakes sufficiently early on approach to the signal protecting the junction to avoid running on to it”.

The RAIB said in the immediate aftermath of the collision that it believed the South Western Railway train went past a red signal at the junction as its wheels slipped on the rails, due to low adhesion.

It concluded in its report that wheels slipped due to leaves that had fallen on the track and a spell of wet weather on the day of the crash.

It also said Network Rail’s Wessex route had “not effectively managed” the leaves on the track with “either proactive or reactive measures”.

South Western Railway not effectively preparing its drivers for assessing and reporting low adhesion conditions was another possible underlying factor, the report added.

Salisbury train derailment
A major operation was needed to reopen the line, including removing the train carriages (Steve Parsons/PA)

The RAIB has made 10 recommendations, seven of which were directed at Network Rail.

Training and competence of staff dealing with vegetation management and seasonal delivery were among them.

Andrew Hall, chief inspector of rail accidents at RAIB, said: “This was a very serious accident and the first time since our inception in 2005 that RAIB has investigated the collision of two passenger trains travelling at significant speed.

“The phrase ’leaves on the line’ may cause some to smile. But the risks associated with leaves being crushed on to the top of rails by the pressure of trains’ wheels, resulting in a slippery layer, is very real and long known.

“As with many accidents, this one resulted from a combination of many different circumstances coming together, both in the time before the accident and on the day.

“As a result, the barriers put in place to avoid this type of event did not work effectively.”