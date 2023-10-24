Man accused of being driver in murder was ‘lied to’ by gunman, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man accused of being driver in murder was ‘lied to’ by gunman, court hears

By Press Association
Joseph Peers with James Witham on the evening before the shooting of Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)
Joseph Peers with James Witham on the evening before the shooting of Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)

A man accused of being the driver in the shooting of a council worker has told a court he was “blatantly lied to” by the gunman.

Environmental health officer Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine pistol at home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year by gunman James Witham, 41, who admits manslaughter.

Joseph Peers, 29, who is alleged to have been the driver for the shooting, stayed in a hotel in St Helens, Merseyside, with Witham for two nights following Miss Dale’s death before travelling to Scotland with him, a trial at Liverpool Crown Court has heard.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Peers said: “I can see how odd it looked. Anyone in their right mind would say yeah, youse were in it together.

“He’s used me. After this I would never, ever, ever have assisted him in booking hotels, moving the car.

“I was blatantly lied to and that’s the truth.”

Ashley Dale was shot in Old Swan, Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)

He denied dropping Witham off to pick up a weapon after 10.10pm on August 20 and driving to the area close to Miss Dale’s home, on Leinster Road, to carry out a “recce”.

Paul Greaney KC, prosecuting, suggested Peers had later helped Witham to slash tyres on Miss Dale’s car.

Peers said: “That’s what you suggest but I wouldn’t lower my standards to actually slashing someone’s tyres. It’s the lowest of the low.

“That wasn’t me. Why would I slash someone’s tyres I don’t even know?

“These people had no trouble with me. I know them, there’s no way on earth I’d go and slash tyres and then have them lured out their house and then try and kill them. I know them, I know both of them.”

The prosecution allege Miss Dale was killed following a feud between the defendants and her partner Lee Harrison.

Mr Greaney said: “Your job was to drive the car and otherwise support James Witham in that plot to attack 40 Leinster Road and kill Lee Harrison, leaving behind no witnesses.”

Peers said: “That was not my job.”

When he was asked if he had heard Miss Dale shout after the shots were fired, Peers said: “No, I was not there at that material time and I definitely wouldn’t have assisted someone to have been doing something like that. It’s horrible, it’s disgusting, it should never have happened.”

He told the court he was at home, on Woodlands Road, Roby, with his parents watching boxing when the shooting happened.

Peers, Witham and co-defendants Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, and Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, deny the murder of Ms Dale, conspiracy to murder her partner Lee Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

Kallum Radford, 26, denies assisting an offender.