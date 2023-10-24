Just Stop Oil grandmother, 76, tells judge why she climbed M25 gantry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Just Stop Oil grandmother, 76, tells judge why she climbed M25 gantry

By Press Association
Retired teacher Gaie Delap outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Brian Farmer/PA)
A 76-year-old grandmother has told a High Court judge why she climbed on to a motorway gantry to take part in a Just Stop Oil protest.

Retired teacher Gaie Delap, from Bristol, said the “climate emergency” was not being taken seriously enough and told Mr Justice Soole on Tuesday that her “heart was breaking” for the future of “my six grandchildren”.

Ms Delap, a mother of two, said she had been given climbing training by a Just Stop Oil “mentor” before taking part in the protest on the M25 in November last year.

She said a policeman had greeted her with “some surprise” after being called to deal with the protest and climbing on to the gantry.

Ms Delap is one of 12 Stop Oil protesters accused of breaching a court injunction aimed at restricting protest on the M25 and causing disruption.

Mr Justice Soole is overseeing a hearing at the High Court in London which is expected to end later this week.

Lawyers representing National Highways say protesters caused “considerable delays” and were in contempt of court.

Ms Delap said she was unaware that an injunction was in place and apologised – other defendants said the same.

She told the judge she had joined the protest after Just Stop Oil called for volunteers.

Just Stop Oil protesters outside court
Just Stop Oil protester (left) Gaie Delap with others at the Royal Courts of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I heard a Just Stop Oil Zoom call for climbers to volunteer,” she said.

“I thought, ‘well, I am 76, I have never had any climbing experience’.

“I didn’t think I had to volunteer for that. But it went onto my mind and stayed there.

“I then followed it up with an inquiry about how I might get involved.”

Ms Delap, who said demonstrators had gone to a “safe house” the night before the protest, said she had climbed a ladder and sat on the gantry.

She said a policeman had arrived after a “long time”.

“A policeman climbed up and said ‘are you on your own?’ – in some surprise,” she said.

“I told him I was perfectly safe – I was attached to the gantry with a carabiner.”

Ms Delap added: “Why did I do it?

“My heart is breaking for the future of my six grandchildren and all future generations.”

She told the judge that Just Stop Oil wanted the Government to “stop new oil and gas” and went on: “The climate emergency is a serious issue and it has not been taken seriously enough.”

Ms Delap estimated, after the hearing, that the gantry was about five metres – more than 16 feet – high and said she had been on it for several hours.

Paul Sousek, 72, Theresa Norton, 65, and Paul Bleach, 56, also feature in the litigation.

Others protesters accused of contempt at the hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, are: Charlotte Kirin, 54; Daniel Johnson, 25; Joseph Linhart, 22; Luke Elson, 30; Mair Bain, 36; Paul Bell, 23; Rosemary Jackson, 25; and Theresa Higginson, 25.

:: Just Stop Oil said protesters had staged a demonstration at law firm DLA Piper. A spokeswoman said the firm was “responsible” for National Highway injunctions. She said three Just Stop Oil supporters had displayed banners and “deposited a large amount of legal paperwork” on to the floor.