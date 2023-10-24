Death of mother-of-four in custody may have been prevented, inquest concludes

The death of a mother-of-four in police custody may have been prevented if she had been seen by a medical professional, an inquest has concluded.

According to the family solicitors of Deborah Padley, a jury returned a narrative conclusion on October 24 finding that her death was “probably contributed” to by the lack of medical intervention at least five hours before she died.

Mrs Padley was arrested and taken to Tonbridge police station, in Kent, arriving at 8.17pm on July 23 2021.

The 43-year-old was discovered unresponsive in her cell and later pronounced dead after 17 hours in custody on July 24.

At the start of a nine-day inquest at Maidstone County Hall, coroner Alan Blunsdon had said Mrs Padley died as “a consequence of serious infection in one or probably both kidneys”, due to an ascending urinary tract infection.

During the inquest, jurors previously were shown footage of Mrs Padley in a holding cell rocking with her arms crossed over her legs and heard that officers believed Ms Padley to be intoxicated with alcohol.

The inquest heard how on the morning of July 24, at around 11.30am, Ms Padley spoke to a nurse on the telephone who prescribed paracetamol for a headache.

Mrs Padley’s mother, Carole Butler, said following the inquest: “The police officers showed a complete lack of care.

“Debbie was ill, she looked ill and if they had treated her as a person rather than another number and used their brains things could have been a lot different.

“They must have seen how unwell she was and that she needed medical help. She should have been taken to hospital, not to a police cell. It cost my daughter her life.”

Hudgell Solicitors, who represented Mrs Padley’s family during the inquest, said the jury highlighted “inadequate communication of training and procedures” at Kent Police, as well as failure to complete an adequate risk assessment when booking Ms Padley into custody.

Officers also failed to place her on higher level observations and carry out adequate checks, it was said.

Deborah Padley died on July 24 2021 after 17 hours in police custody (Hudgell Solicitors/family handout/PA)

Previously giving evidence to the court, Pc Ben Startin had said he asked Mrs Padley if she was in pain and she replied saying she needed the toilet.

Jurors also heard how officers who arrested Mrs Padley at an incident at a Tunbridge Wells address checked with her about any medical conditions, but could not get a clear answer and they were also “conflicting”, with sometimes yes and no replies.

The inquest heard that a friend of Mrs Padley, who was at the address where she was arrested, said to officers “she hasn’t been feeling well”, and at another point Mrs Padley was asked by officers if she needed medication and she replied “yeah, I need a lot”.

Ms Butler’s solicitor, Iftikhar Manzoor, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: “Mrs Padley’s death was extremely tragic for her family and children and her case highlights the very serious issue of how people are cared for when in custody.

“As the jury has highlighted, had the police followed their own guidelines and shown Mrs Padley the care she deserved, she would likely have survived the infection with treatment.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it made a learning recommendation to Kent Police during its investigation into Mrs Padley’s death in custody.

The watchdog’s investigation in August 2021 found that 35 custody checks of Mrs Padley were logged during her detainment, many of which were briefly through a spy hole.

The IOPC said it warned Kent Police to take urgent steps in ensuring custody staff adhere to police guidelines, particularly on cell checks for those under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

It also flagged that welfare checks through spy holes are not acceptable welfare checks.

According to the IOPC, the force agreed and advised it was taking steps to implement the learning recommendation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sam Price, of Kent Police’s Criminal Justice and Custody Command, said: “Kent Police acknowledges and accepts the findings of Debbie Padley’s inquest and we again extend our sympathy to her family and friends.

“On Friday July 23 2021, Mrs Padley was taken into custody at Tonbridge Police Station following an arrest for assault. Her welfare was consistently monitored with a total of 35 checks to her cell in 17 hours, including seven occasions when Mrs Padley was offered meals and drinks.

“On Saturday July 24, these ongoing welfare checks included Mrs Padley being roused and spoken to, shortly before a welfare check at 1pm which found her to be unresponsive.

“Despite immediate medical care Mrs Padley was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. A subsequent post-mortem examination found she had an underlying acute medical condition.”

At the inquest, Mrs Padley was described as an “incredibly loving and fun” mother who was her children’s “biggest cheerleader”.

She was also described as an “adrenaline junkie” who loved theme parks and water fights, as well as enjoying simple pleasures such as baking cookies and brushing her daughter’s hair.

A statement read on behalf of the family said: “Debbie’s life was cruelly taken away. She cried out in pain.

“Her death has left us shattered.”