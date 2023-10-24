Scope of armed policing review backed by Met chief

The Metropolitan Police chief has welcomed details of a Home Office review into armed policing, as Suella Braverman said she wanted officers and the public to have “confidence” in legal processes.

The review, announced last month, came after scores of Metropolitan Police officers stood down from firearms duties after an officer was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, who died after being shot through an Audi car windscreen.

New details of the scope of the review, published on Tuesday, said that it would look at “the existing legislation underpinning use of force, including defences, provides sufficient protections for police officers in the line of duty, particularly in respect of firearms officers”.

The Home Office said that it would also consider whether the law currently offers “sufficient protections for police driving”.

It will also consider whether legal tests on the use of force in self-defence should be “clarified or changed” in misconduct proceedings and inquests, while it will also review if the “criminal standard of proof for a finding of unlawful killing should be used for inquests and relevant inquiries”.

Whether the current system provides “sufficient rights” for members of the public will also be considered.

Other areas to be covered by the review include investigations and post-incident processes, as well as their timeliness and clarity of communication.

The review is aiming to provide findings to the Home Secretary by the end of the year.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley welcomed the publication of the review’s terms of reference.

In a statement posted on social media, he said: “The breadth of this review captures the reality officers face when pursuing and catching criminals.

“They welcome accountability that is swift, fair, competent, and recognise the split second operational decisions they have to make based on the training they have received. Regrettably, the current system often fails on all those tests.

“A system that discourages our brave officers from chasing down criminals lets down victims. We must address imbalances in this area of law which is long overdue for reform and build a system which lets the police, police.

The Home Office is expected to work with the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s office on the review.

It will not consider ongoing investigations or live legal proceedings.

Ms Braverman said: “We depend on our brave police officers to put themselves in harm’s way in order to keep us safe.

“It is one of the toughest jobs, relying on officers to make life or death decisions in a split second and we should never take it for granted.

“It is why I requested this review to ensure the legal frameworks under which the police operate command the confidence of both officers and members of the public.”