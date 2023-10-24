Scope of armed policing review backed by Met chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scope of armed policing review backed by Met chief

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who welcomed the details of the review (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Metropolitan Police chief has welcomed details of a Home Office review into armed policing, as Suella Braverman said she wanted officers and the public to have “confidence” in legal processes.

The review, announced last month, came after scores of Metropolitan Police officers stood down from firearms duties after an officer was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, who died after being shot through an Audi car windscreen.

New details of the scope of the review, published on Tuesday, said that it would look at “the existing legislation underpinning use of force, including defences, provides sufficient protections for police officers in the line of duty, particularly in respect of firearms officers”.

The Home Office said that it would also consider whether the law currently offers “sufficient protections for police driving”.

It will also consider whether legal tests on the use of force in self-defence should be “clarified or changed” in misconduct proceedings and inquests, while it will also review if the “criminal standard of proof for a finding of unlawful killing should be used for inquests and relevant inquiries”.

Whether the current system provides “sufficient rights” for members of the public will also be considered.

Other areas to be covered by the review include investigations and post-incident processes, as well as their timeliness and clarity of communication.

The review is aiming to provide findings to the Home Secretary by the end of the year.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley welcomed the publication of the review’s terms of reference.

In a statement posted on social media, he said: “The breadth of this review captures the reality officers face when pursuing and catching criminals.

“They welcome accountability that is swift, fair, competent, and recognise the split second operational decisions they have to make based on the training they have received. Regrettably, the current system often fails on all those tests.

“A system that discourages our brave officers from chasing down criminals lets down victims. We must address imbalances in this area of law which is long overdue for reform and build a system which lets the police, police.

The Home Office is expected to work with the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s office on the review.

It will not consider ongoing investigations or live legal proceedings.

Ms Braverman said: “We depend on our brave police officers to put themselves in harm’s way in order to keep us safe.

“It is one of the toughest jobs, relying on officers to make life or death decisions in a split second and we should never take it for granted.

“It is why I requested this review to ensure the legal frameworks under which the police operate command the confidence of both officers and members of the public.”