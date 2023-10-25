What the papers say – October 25

Freed Israeli hostage Yocheved Lifshitz and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

A large picture of Mrs Lifshitz, whose daughter Sharone lives in London, shaking hands with one of her Hamas captors dominates the front of The Times and features in several other titles.

The Times says the 85-year-old described her two-week ordeal as a “nightmare we couldn’t have imagined” while The Sun tells of her “hell in spider’s web of Hamas tunnels”.

THE TIMES: My nightmare goes on cries freed hostage, 85 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2jRqzjDgfu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 24, 2023

On tomorrow's front page: 'I was beaten and dragged into Hamas' spider's web of tunnels' says freed OAPhttps://t.co/zJOPtjVVRb pic.twitter.com/PmQRKQ3oqZ — The Sun (@TheSun) October 24, 2023

The Daily Express focuses on the picture of the freed hostage with one of her captors as she wished him “shalom”, the Hebrew word for “peace”, saying she has become a “symbol of humanity amid the brutality”.

Front Page – Peace gesture by freed hostage in the face of evil#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/tcZGgVmlY9 pic.twitter.com/mKTJGz3TFP — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 24, 2023

The picture is also featured on the front of The Guardian, which leads on Mr Guterres’ call for a ceasefire to end the “epic suffering” in Gaza, a message echoed in the Financial Times which says he has denounced “clear violations” of international law.

GUARDIAN: UN calls for immediate ceasefire to end ‘epic suffering’ in Gaza #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KZ5AXpeoNP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 24, 2023

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 25 October https://t.co/p0JvC9L1fH pic.twitter.com/muMPLmcFx1 — Financial Times (@FT) October 24, 2023

Mr Guterres’ comments have sparked calls from Israel for him to resign, a response which features on the front of the Daily Mail and the i.

Wednesday's front page: UN chief warns of 'violations' in Gaza – provoking fury from Israel#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vaVWzaD4dK — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 24, 2023

The Daily Telegraph also concentrates on the reaction from Israel as foreign minister Eli Cohen cancelled a planned meeting with the secretary-general.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'UN defence of Hamas is a tragedy, says Israel'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/3DePL8hSmf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 24, 2023

The Metro features events closer to home as it leads on the British cargo ship Verity which sank in the North Sea after a collision.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 BRIT CARGO SHIP SINKS IN COLLISION 🔴 Fears for crew in north sea tragedy #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/tYq3sLlZuF — Metro (@MetroUK) October 24, 2023

Politics makes the front of The Independent as it describes remarks by immigration minister Robert Jenrick as “a new low for Tory dog-whistle politics”.

The Daily Mirror gives most of its front page over to an investigation into convicted road rage killer Kenneth Noye’s links to a scheme at the centre of Amazon land-grabbing claims.

And the Daily Star links Russian leader Vladimir Putin with fears over bedbugs.