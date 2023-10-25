What the papers say – October 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – October 25

By Press Association
Freed Israeli hostage Yocheved Lifshitz and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

A large picture of Mrs Lifshitz, whose daughter Sharone lives in London, shaking hands with one of her Hamas captors dominates the front of The Times and features in several other titles.

The Times says the 85-year-old described her two-week ordeal as a “nightmare we couldn’t have imagined” while The Sun tells of her “hell in spider’s web of Hamas tunnels”.

The Daily Express focuses on the picture of the freed hostage with one of her captors as she wished him “shalom”, the Hebrew word for “peace”, saying she has become a “symbol of humanity amid the brutality”.

The picture is also featured on the front of The Guardian, which leads on Mr Guterres’ call for a ceasefire to end the “epic suffering” in Gaza, a message echoed in the Financial Times which says he has denounced “clear violations” of international law.

Mr Guterres’ comments have sparked calls from Israel for him to resign, a response which features on the front of the Daily Mail and the i.

The Daily Telegraph also concentrates on the reaction from Israel as foreign minister Eli Cohen cancelled a planned meeting with the secretary-general.

The Metro features events closer to home as it leads on the British cargo ship Verity which sank in the North Sea after a collision.

Politics makes the front of The Independent as it describes remarks by immigration minister Robert Jenrick as “a new low for Tory dog-whistle politics”.

The Daily Mirror gives most of its front page over to an investigation into convicted road rage killer Kenneth Noye’s links to a scheme at the centre of Amazon land-grabbing claims.

And the Daily Star links Russian leader Vladimir Putin with fears over bedbugs.