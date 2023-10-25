What the papers say – October 25

Freed Israeli hostage Yocheved Lifshitz and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.
A large picture of Mrs Lifshitz, whose daughter Sharone lives in London, shaking hands with one of her Hamas captors dominates the front of The Times and features in several other titles.
The Times says the 85-year-old described her two-week ordeal as a “nightmare we couldn’t have imagined” while The Sun tells of her “hell in spider’s web of Hamas tunnels”.
The Daily Express focuses on the picture of the freed hostage with one of her captors as she wished him “shalom”, the Hebrew word for “peace”, saying she has become a “symbol of humanity amid the brutality”.
The picture is also featured on the front of The Guardian, which leads on Mr Guterres’ call for a ceasefire to end the “epic suffering” in Gaza, a message echoed in the Financial Times which says he has denounced “clear violations” of international law.
Mr Guterres’ comments have sparked calls from Israel for him to resign, a response which features on the front of the Daily Mail and the i.
The Daily Telegraph also concentrates on the reaction from Israel as foreign minister Eli Cohen cancelled a planned meeting with the secretary-general.
The Metro features events closer to home as it leads on the British cargo ship Verity which sank in the North Sea after a collision.
Politics makes the front of The Independent as it describes remarks by immigration minister Robert Jenrick as “a new low for Tory dog-whistle politics”.
The Daily Mirror gives most of its front page over to an investigation into convicted road rage killer Kenneth Noye’s links to a scheme at the centre of Amazon land-grabbing claims.
And the Daily Star links Russian leader Vladimir Putin with fears over bedbugs.