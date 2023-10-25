Man arrested as eggs thrown at vehicles amid further disorder at RAF Scampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man arrested as eggs thrown at vehicles amid further disorder at RAF Scampton

By Press Association
A view of RAF Scampton, near Lincoln (Callum Parke/PA)
A view of RAF Scampton, near Lincoln (Callum Parke/PA)

A man has been arrested following further disorder outside an RAF base set to be used to accommodate migrants.

Lincolnshire Police said the 35-year-old was detained in connection with an incident at RAF Scampton on Monday, as well as further incidents on October 12 and 13.

It comes after “multiple reports of disorder” at the former airbase, which is set to become home to 2,000 migrants under Home Office plans.

Police said high-powered torches have been shone into the eyes of drivers on the adjacent A15 and into the faces of drivers accessing the site, with eggs thrown at vehicles and staff. One person also had an egg thrown at their head.

The force said: “These reports have been taken extremely seriously due to the risk a driver could be blinded by the high-powered light, leading to a potential collision either with other motorists on the busy 50mph A15 road, or pedestrians at the protest site.

“The egg-throwing is being treated as assault. All of these incidents have required a policing response from front-line officers.”

Police said that the 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of, or provoke, unlawful violence, after reports that a man was shining a torch into the eyes of drivers.

He was also detained on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence on October 12, and a public order offence on October 13.

He has since been bailed with conditions not to go within a 3.2-mile radius of the site.

The force continued: “We will continue to patrol the area and respond to incidents called in by concerned members of the public as they rightly expect us to do.

“Incidents reported to us which have required a larger policing presence are suspected to have involved a minority of protestors, many of whom are from outside of the county.

“We would encourage everyone who wishes to voice their opinions through protest – which is a right we help uphold when done within the law – to do so peacefully.

“We hope to see a reduction in the number of incidents so that our frontline police officers can respond to other urgent incidents across the county.”

The site has seen protests take place for a number of days, with several people arrested.

Two men are due to appear in court in November after being charged with a public order offence.

No date has yet been given for when migrants will arrive at the base, which was formerly home to the 617 Dambuster Squadron and the Red Arrows.