News UK

US film star Richard Roundtree hailed as ‘true icon’ after death aged 81

By Press Association
US film star Richard Roundtree was hailed as a pioneer (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Hollywood stars have remembered US actor and “pioneer” Richard Roundtree for his role in the Shaft film franchise which “influenced so many” following his death age 81.

The trailblazing actor, best known for starring as the ultra-smooth private detective John Shaft, died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

After the 1971 film’s success, Roundtree returned in sequels Shaft’s Big Score and Shaft In Africa, before a big-budget Shaft revival film starring Samuel L Jackson as Roundtree’s nephew was released in 2000.

Jackson described Roundtree as “the best to ever do it” and also said that Shaft will “always be his creation”.

“His passing leaves a deep hole not only in my heart but I’m sure a lotta y’all’s to,” the US actor said on Instagram.

The 74-year-old later added on Twitter: “The passing of Richard Roundtree is a real blow.

“Loved being around him, learning, working, laughing & feeling Blessed to have an idol live up to who I expected him to be!!

“Thanks for making us feel REAL GOOD about ourselves! Rest In Power.”

Roundtree’s longtime manager Patrick McMinn told the Associated Press that Roundtree had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before his death on Tuesday.

He was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993 and underwent a double mastectomy.

US actress Gabrielle Union, who worked with Roundtree on the television series Being Mary Jane, said it was a “dream” to share scenes with the late actor.

Sharing a photograph of the pair on Twitter, she wrote: “Getting to hang with him and our Being Mary Jane family was always a good ass time with the best stories and laughs.

“He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes and ppl would literally run over to come see him. He was simply the best and we all loved him.”

Similarly, US actress Holly Robinson Peete tweeted: “My heart hurts to hear this beautiful legendary actor/actor/pioneer has passed.

“Blessed to have known him and worked with him on 21 Jump Street AND Hangin With Mr Cooper. I gave him his flowers every chance I got.”

US actor Carl Weathers, best known for portraying Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, also paid tribute on X, writing: “I just heard, the icon that is Richard Roundtree is gone. The original SHAFT!!!

“His performance influenced so many and so much. And he was a great guy!”

New York-born Roundtree was considered the first black action hero through his role as the street smart John Shaft character in the Gordon Parks-directed film in 1971. The movie was also notable for its unforgettable, Oscar-winning theme song by the late Isaac Hayes.

It was Roundtree’s first feature film appearance after starting his career as a model.

During his five-decade career, Roundtree appeared in a number other notable films including Earthquake, Man Friday With Peter O’Toole, Roots, Maniac Cop, Se7en and What Men Want.

He also made his mark with television roles in Magnum P.I., Being Mary Jane and The Love Boat.

Roundtree received a lifetime achievement award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 1995.