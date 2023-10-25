Family and Fermoy locals say goodbye to Tina Satchwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family and Fermoy locals say goodbye to Tina Satchwell

By Press Association
The funeral cortege for Tina Satchwell is driven through her home town of Fermoy (Brian Lawless/PA)
Neighbours and locals from Tina Satchwell’s Cork home town have gathered to say goodbye to a woman who “had a smile for everybody” ahead of her funeral mass on Wednesday.

Mrs Satchwell’s funeral cortege passed through Fermoy as family, friends and neighbours paid their respects to a woman described as “beautiful on the inside and out”.

Groups of people gathered in St Bernard’s Place estate, where Mrs Satchwell grew up in a terraced house, to remember an animal lover who “loved life”.

Mrs Satchwell, 45, had been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017 until Irish police discovered her remains buried under the staircase in a Youghal house two weeks ago.

Tina Satchwell funeral cortege
Tina Satchwell’s remains were found in a house in Youghal (Brian Lawless/PA)

Her widower Richard Satchwell, 57, with an address on Grattan Street, Youghal, has been charged with her murder.

Neighbours of the family home in St Bernard’s Place, Patsy Flood and Brendan Cronin, described her as a “lovely” woman who was happy “all of the time” and took her dogs everywhere with her.

Mr Flood said despite the tragedy of her death, he was happy to hear that her remains were found for her family’s sake.

He told the PA news agency: “Thank God they got her. There’s no-one in Cork that would say a bad word about them (Mrs Satchwell’s family).”

Two of Mrs Satchwell’s cousins, Melissa and Jean, described her as “lovely and stylish”.

Jean said that she remembers when Mrs Satchwell was a teenager, she brushed her hair in the bedroom of the family home in St Bernard Place, and Melissa described her as a “pure girl”.

They said that she used to keep her dog Ruby in little handbags and the only time they seemed to be separated was when Mrs Satchwell went swimming.

Tina Satchwell
Tina Satchwell had been missing since March 2017 (Family handout/PA)

Two neighbours, Tim and Catherine Cosgrove, told PA “she was a dote” who “loved her fashion, loved her dogs”.

“Loved life, God love her,” Mrs Cosgrove said.

“When she moved away then, she used to come up every couple of months, she’d always come over and say hello to us,” Mr Cosgrove said.

“When she did move away, every year without fail, we’d get a Christmas card from her, every year without fail.”

Mrs Cosgrove said: “She’d stand at the wall talking away. She’d have the dog Ruby in the bag and she’d say ‘Look, what I’m wearing the dog is wearing the same colour!

“And she always had a smile, every time you’d see that girl she was smiling.

“She was that kind of a girl, there wasn’t a person who could say a bad word against her.”

Tina Satchwell funeral
People gather in St Bernard’s Place, Fermoy, Co Cork, ahead of the funeral cortege for Tina Satchwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mrs Cosgrove said it was “a sad ending” but Mr Cosgrove added that it’s “closure now” for her family and friends.

“It’s a shame, but at least it’s closure now,” Mrs Cosgrove said.

“We were all waiting for years, waiting to hear what happened to her, where did she go.”

A local woman who knew Mrs Satchwell said she was “loved by everyone” and “had a smile for everybody”.

She said she was relieved when she heard her remains had been found, but was also “devastated” that her life had ended in the way that it had.

Another person, who did not wish to be named, described Mrs Satchwell as “a beautiful person inside and out”, and an “animal lover” and “wouldn’t hurt a fly”.

A notice said Mrs Satchwell’s funeral mass would take place on Wednesday afternoon “privately and quietly, as she lived”.