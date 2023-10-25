Key events leading up to coroner’s findings in Yousef Makki case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key events leading up to coroner’s findings in Yousef Makki case

By Press Association
A coroner has ruled Yousef Makki, 17, was unlawfully killed (Family handout/PA)
Grammar school student Yousef Makki, 17, who was stabbed in the heart with a flick knife, was unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded.

Here is a timeline of key events leading up to Wednesday’s second inquest:

2019:

– March 2: Yousef Makki, 17, is stabbed to death in Hale Barns, Cheshire. Joshua Molnar and Adam Chowdhary, both 17, are arrested.

– March 5: Molnar is charged with murder and Chowdhary with possession of a knife.

– March 7: Molnar is granted bail at a hearing with press and public excluded.

– June 18: Molnar and Chowdhary go on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

– July 12: Molnar is cleared by the jury of the murder and manslaughter of Yousef. Chowdhary is cleared of perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to rob.

– July 25: Molnar is sentenced to 16 months in custody for perverting the course of justice and possession of a knife. Chowdhary was given four months’ detention for possession of a knife.

Joshua Molnar
Joshua Molnar was cleared of murder and manslaughter (Peter Byrne/PA)

2020:

– February 11: Chowdhary, until now not identified publicly and known only as boy B, loses a bid in the High Court to keep his identity secret.

2021:

– November 17: Coroner Alison Mutch rules she could not be sure of the exact circumstances in which Yousef died, but rules out both unlawful killing and accidental death after a seven-day inquest hearing.

2022:

– May 18: Yousef’s family go to the High Court and secure a judicial review into the inquest’s findings.

2023:

– January 20: Lady Justice Macur and Mr Justice Fordham at the judicial review at the High Court in Manchester quash the inquest findings and order a fresh inquest with a different coroner.

– October 25: Coroner Geraint Williams rules after a second inquest hearing that Yousef was unlawfully killed.

The coroner finds Mr Makki did not use a knife to threaten or attack Molnar and that the use of the knife was “unnecessary, disproportionate and unreasonable”.