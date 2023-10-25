Man charged after stabbing in Brighton city centre

A man has been charged after a stabbing and robbery in Brighton, Sussex Police have said.

Joel Elliott, of Springfield Road in Brighton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession of a bladed article following an attack on October 9.

At around 3.30am, it was reported a 22-year-old man was approached as he walked along Trafalgar Street and stabbed multiple times after an attempted robbery.

Officers had said the victim was taken to hospital with significant injuries, and has since been discharged.

He continues to receive treatment for potentially “life-changing facial injuries”, they said.

While he was in hospital, he thanked members of the public who helped him, and emergency services following the attack.

Elliott, 33, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 24, and will next appear on November 21 at a court to be confirmed, police said.

Detective Inspector Donna Ward said: “After a thorough investigation by a team of officers and staff, we have managed to charge and remand a suspect.

“Members of the public should be able to walk the streets at night without the fear of violence, and we are dedicated to ensuring that those who try to infringe upon this right face consequences.

“We thank the members of the public who have assisted with our enquiries, as well as those who helped the victim in his most vulnerable moments.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting 162 of 09/10.