Prince Albert’s eldest son reveals ‘close’ bond with Monaco royal family

Prince Albert’s son Alexandre Grimaldi has said he is “really close” to his family in Monaco.

The eldest son of Monaco’s ruler has spoken about his family life for the first time in an interview with Tatler magazine.

“With my dad it’s good,” Grimaldi said of their father-son relationship.

Alexandre Grimaldi on the cover of Tatler’s December issue (Luc Braquet/Tatler)

“We’re starting to see each other a lot more. During the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together. It’s a very good relationship.

“(I aspire to) work in a relationship with my dad and become this – let’s say – (a) global ambassador for Monaco, and to bring business opportunities back to Monaco, which is what I’ve talked about with him.”

Grimaldi is the son of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Nicole Coste – making him the grandson of the late Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Hollywood actress Grace Kelly.

He also has a half-sibling in actress Jazmin Grimaldi, whom Prince Albert shares with Tamara Rotolo.

Speaking about his relationship with his siblings and extended family, Grimaldi said: “We are all very close, we actually have a text message group.

“We’re having arguments about who’s better (footballers) Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe. My sister’s more team Mbappe, but it’s more Haaland on the boys’ side. I like both.”

Alexandre Grimaldi (Luc Braquet/Tatler)

Grimaldi said his favourite film featuring his late grandmother was 1954 drama Dial M For Murder from director Alfred Hitchcock in which Kelly stars as Margot Mary Wendice.

He continued: “We (my sister Jazmin and I) talk about her a lot, because of things we’re currently doing – especially Jazmin, as she’s sort of following in our grandmother’s footsteps in Hollywood.

“We always talk about that and how she wants to continue her legacy.”

See the full feature in the December issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday November 2.