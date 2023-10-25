Murder suspect tells court he wanted to take Ashley Dale’s killer to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder suspect tells court he wanted to take Ashley Dale’s killer to police

By Press Association
Ashley Dale (Family handout/PA)
Ashley Dale (Family handout/PA)

A drug dealer accused of murdering a council worker has told a court he wanted to lock her killer in a car and take him to a police station.

Environmental health officer Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a machine pistol at home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year by James Witham, 41, who admits manslaughter.

Sean Zeisz, 28, is alleged to have been part of a plot to kill Miss Dale’s partner Lee Harrison, known as Saz, after a feud was reignited at the Glastonbury Festival.

Giving evidence at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, Zeisz said he had been in a flat in Pilch Lane, Huyton, Merseyside, on the evening of August 20 with Witham and co-defendants Niall Barry, 26, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, and Joseph Peers, 29.

He said Peers and Witham left the flat but returned in the early hours of the morning and he had a spliff with them before going into the bedroom.

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale was killed on August 21 last year (Merseyside Police/PA)

He said Barry later came into the bedroom and, referring to Witham, told him: “This soft c*** is saying he’s shot Saz’s house up.

Zeisz, of Longreach Road, Huyton, said he was not aware of any current issues between Witham and Mr Harrison and “did not believe him”.

He told the court: “I said to Niall ‘he’s chatting shit, he’s full of shit, him’, and I went back to bed.”

He said he woke up later in the morning after Peers and Witham had left, and Barry was “screaming” and told him Witham had killed Miss Dale, showing him an online news report of the shooting.

Asked how he felt, Zeisz, who said he was friends with Miss Dale and Mr Harrison, said: “Heartbroken. Devastated.”

The court heard that he later called Peers to find out if he was with Witham.

Zeisz said: “We were going to lock him in the car and take him to the police station.”

Being questioned by John Cooper KC, defending Fitzgibbon, Zeisz agreed that he, Barry and Fitzgibbon all said words to the effect that Witham was a “scumbag”.

Zeisz told the court he had been at Glastonbury in June 2022 and had been punched while there, but said there were no difficulties with Miss Dale and Mr Harrison, who also attended.

He said in summer last year he was “selling drugs” with Barry and making a “couple of grand” for every deal.

Asked how he was selling the drugs, he said: “Just getting off Peter and giving to Paul.”

Zeisz, Barry, Fitzgibbon, Witham and Peers all deny the murder of Miss Dale, conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

Kallum Radford, 26, denied assisting an offender.

The trial will continue next Tuesday.