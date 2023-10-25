Royal Institute of British Architects announces House of the Year 2023 shortlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Royal Institute of British Architects announces House of the Year 2023 shortlist

By Press Association
Middle Avenue sits on a corner plot in a garden suburb of Farnham (Jim Stephenson/Riba)
The Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) has announced this year’s House of the Year shortlist which includes a renovated Devonshire cow shed and fortress-like home nestled on the banks of a Scottish loch.

Family home the Cowshed, from David Kohn Architects, comprises an artist’s studio, office and living space, with quirky touches that include lights that had previously been used to warm calves.

Denizen Works’ Hundred Acre Wood is hunkered on the banks of Loch Awe in Scotland and blends elements of the ancient with aspects of the new by paying homage to the country’s baronial castles, brochs and tower houses.

Made of Sand (Jim Stephenson/Riba)

Sitting in the hills of Devon is the house Made Of Sand by Studio Weave, which features an insulated timber frame and Western redcedar cladding.

Also on the shortlist is the five-bedroom home Green House, presented by Hayhurst and Co, which is tucked away down an alleyway in Tottenham, London.

Elsewhere there is contemporary Surrey home Middle Avenue by Rural Office which sits in Farnham and is covered in handmade red clay Keymer tiles.

Inside Middle Avenue (Jim Stephenson/Riba)

The last addition to the shortlist is Saltmarsh House in the Isle of Wight, presented by Niall McLaughlin Architects, which features a pyramidal copper roof with large windows that offer uninterrupted views of the harbour.

Speaking on this year’s shortlist, jury chair, Dido Milne, said: “This year’s Riba House of the Year shortlist includes a range of exciting new typologies, including a rethink of the family terraced house and a model for collective rural living.

“Here we have everything; from homes inserted into tight urban sites and new life breathed into existing structures, to detached rural homes where the architect has been given free rein to reimagine the baronial hall or lakeside retreat.

A look inside Made Of Sand (Jim Stephenson/Riba)

“Localism is a recurring theme, with architects engaging with the local vernacular without being slaves to tradition, and local sourcing of materials targeting both embodied and operational carbon to deliver genuinely sustainable design.”

The winner of the Riba House of the Year 2023 award will be announced on November 30.