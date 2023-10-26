Senior judge to chair inquiry into wrongful rape conviction of Andrew Malkinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior judge to chair inquiry into wrongful rape conviction of Andrew Malkinson

By Press Association
The inquiry into the wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson will focus on his case and not appeals more generally (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Senior circuit judge Sarah Munro KC will chair the independent inquiry into the handling of Andrew Malkinson’s case, after he wrongly spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit.

The probe is set to examine how Greater Manchester Police (GMP), the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) handled the case but will not look at the appeals process more generally, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

Mr Malkinson had his 2003 conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in July, after new DNA evidence potentially linking another man to the crime was identified.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk announced a non-statutory inquiry into Mr Malkinson’s case in August, describing the wrongful conviction as “an atrocious miscarriage of justice”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun its own investigation into the case – examining the allegation that GMP failed to keep evidence and then failed to reveal information relating to two witnesses who gave evidence at the trial.

In a statement issued after her appointment, Judge Munro, who was the first judge to deliver a televised sentencing, said Mr Malkinson “deserves the truth” and was determined for the inquiry to be “fearless and robust”.

She said: “Mr Malkinson’s wrongful convictions for horrific crimes he did not commit have cost him nearly two decades of freedom – time he has been forced to spend protesting his innocence and fighting for justice – and have had a devastating impact on his life.

Sarah Munro KC, who was the first judge to deliver televised sentencing remarks, will chair the non-statutory inquiry (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“The inquiry will focus on the police investigation, criminal trial, Mr Malkinson’s appeals and any matters that I consider relevant and important to uncovering how and why this serious miscarriage of justice took place.

“Mr Malkinson deserves the truth, and I am determined that this inquiry will be fearless and robust in seeking that truth and considering what lessons the justice system must learn.”

Judge Munro was appointed as a circuit judge in 2011 and a senior circuit judge at the Old Bailey in 2017 – specialising in homicide, serious fraud and serious sexual offences.

Mr Malkinson met with the newly appointed chair and Mr Chalk to discuss the terms of reference and the running of the inquiry, the MoJ said.

The terms of reference state that the probe will establish the course of events from the rape offence to Mr Malkinson’s exoneration, as well as the decisions made and actions taken by the agencies involved.

They also say the inquiry will operate so as not to prejudice the ongoing criminal investigation into the original rape offence and will set out lessons to be learned when the probe concludes.

Case files obtained by 57-year-old Mr Malkinson as he battled to be freed show that police and prosecutors knew forensic testing in 2007 had identified a searchable male DNA profile on the rape victim’s vest top that did not match his own.

No match was found on the police database at the time and no further action was taken.

Mr Malkinson wrote to the CCRC in 2009 for a review of his case, but at the conclusion of its review in 2012, the commission refused to order further forensic testing or refer the case for appeal.

CCRC documents relating to the case between 2009 and 2012 suggest there were concerns about costs.

Mr Chalk has asked Judge Munro to produce the inquiry’s findings promptly, the MoJ said.

He said: “Judge Munro KC, a senior and highly respected judge, will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of what went wrong, so that vital lessons are learned.”