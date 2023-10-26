Postal workers vote to strike in row over staff dismissals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Postal workers vote to strike in row over staff dismissals

By Press Association
The Communication Workers Union said its postal worker members based in the Wirral had backed industrial action by 95% (PA)
Postal workers have voted to strike in a row over the dismissal of some of their colleagues.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members based in the Wirral had backed industrial action by 95% over the “petty” sacking of four workers for taking a tea break.

A CWU spokesperson said: “The result is a clear demonstration of the anger workers feel about this petty, vindictive attack on their respected colleagues.

“It is a clear rejection of a culture of bullying and mismanagement in the workplace.

“This situation won’t be solved by management doubling down on poorly handled decisions, but with a decent compromise that sees these workers reinstated and the workforce treated with the respect they deserve.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We have received notification of the result of a local ballot at the Prenton Delivery Office.

“This is disappointing, however, we will continue to engage with the CWU and seek to secure a resolution. We will have plans in place to maintain service in the event of any industrial action.”

Royal Mail denied it was an issue of employees stopping for a tea break, saying employees were asked not to move off their route and drive additional mileage to gather during working hours.

Warnings not to do this were given prior to dismissal, it was stressed.