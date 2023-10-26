Freddy Krueger glove from A Nightmare On Elm Street among film props on auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freddy Krueger glove from A Nightmare On Elm Street among film props on auction

By Press Association
Freddy Krueger’s screen matched glove and a hand drawn schematic (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Props from hit horror films including The Shining, Sweeney Todd and A Nightmare On Elm Street are to go under the hammer next month.

The film and TV memorabilia auction will feature more than 1,800 items during the four-day event starting on November 9, with auction house Propstore expecting to fetch over £12 million in total.

Among the top-tier horror items is Freddy Krueger’s (Robert Englund) screen-matched hero glove with razor blade fingers and an original hand-drawn design of the piece from 1984 classic film A Nightmare On Elm Street – which is estimated to sell for up to £400,000.

Stanley Kubrick
A hand-annotated shooting script from The Shining director Stanley Kubrick will go under the hammer (PA)

Meanwhile, Jason Voorhees’s (Kane Hodder) screen-matched costume and bodysuit from 1993 film Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday is expected to fetch up to £100,000, alongside a screen-matched hockey mask estimated at £40,000 to £80,000.

Screen-matched means the item is uniquely identified as the same on screen.

A hand-annotated shooting script from The Shining director Stanley Kubrick is also up for sale with a top estimate of £60,000.

Johnny Depp character Sweeney Todd’s razor blades from 2007 film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street is expected to raise up to £30,000 during the live auction, while Leatherface’s (R A Mihailoff) human “skin” mask from Jeff Burr’s 1990 thriller Texas Chainsaw Massacre III could fetch up to £25,000.

Fans of modern horror can also bid on a Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) make-up display from 2019 film IT Chapter Two with an estimated top price of £12,000, as well as a Ghostface mask from 2011’s Scream 4 for up to £10,000.

Propstore employees move a Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) make up display from the 2019 film IT: Chapter Two
Propstore employees move a Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) make up display from the 2019 film IT: Chapter Two (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The auction will also see Poltergeist star Oliver Robins’s autograph book alongside an autographed cast photo wich could fetch up to £12,000.

US actor Robins, who played Robbie in the 1982 hit, said: “I’m thrilled to offer everyone a piece of cinematic history – my original autograph book from the set of Poltergeist.

“This cherished relic holds the signatures of many incredibly talented cast and crew I had the privilege to work alongside on this iconic horror film.

“Now, it’s time to entrust it to a new caretaker who will cherish and preserve this unique piece of movie magic.

“Each page is a vivid reminder of the passion and camaraderie that fuelled our efforts in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life.”

The four-day auction will see global bids placed online, over the phone, or through absentee bidding, while in-room bidding will also be open to the public at Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London during the first two days.

Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “Once again, we’ve assembled an extraordinary assortment of iconic horror props and costumes that will surely thrill movie fans!

“As you browse through our 1,800-lot catalogue, you’ll spot many familiar faces from the world of horror, including props and costumes from Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Ghostface and many others.”