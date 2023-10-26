Footballer’s ‘fixer’ cleared of all sex assault charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footballer’s ‘fixer’ cleared of all sex assault charges

By Press Association
Louis Saha Matturie maintained that any sexual activity that had taken place with women was always consensual (David Rawcliffe PA)
A friend and “fixer” for ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of sexual offences against young women after a retrial.

Louis Saha Matturie, 42, who was part of the former Premier League star’s entourage, had been accused of “taking advantage” of three young women.

Both men had been on trial together accused of sexual offences but were found not guilty of most charges in January after a six-month trial.

But retrials were ordered on the outstanding charges the jury could not agree verdicts on.

Mr Mendy, 29, now playing for French Ligue 1 club Lorient, was cleared of all charges after his retrial in July.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy leaving Chester Crown Court having been found not guilty of all charges after his retrial in July (Peter Powell PA)

Mr Matturie was found not guilty by the jury of three counts of rape relating to two teenagers at the first trial.

At his retrial, which began last month, he was accused of two counts of rape and two of sexual assault, relating to three different women, aged 19, 17 and 22.

Last week he was found not guilty of all but one of the charges following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court.

On Thursday Benjamin Aina KC, prosecuting, said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had decided not to pursue a third prosecution after the jury failed to reach a verdict on the one outstanding count of sexual assault following the retrial.

Judge Steven Everett at Chester Crown Court recorded a not guilty verdict to the outstanding count. He also granted a personal costs order for Mr Matturie’s travel costs to court to be reimbursed following a request by his lawyer, Lisa Wilding KC. Mr Matturie was not in court for the brief hearing.

The 19-year-old woman alleged that she had been to a party in March 2021 and had blacked out after drinking alcohol and inhaling nitrous oxide balloons and woke up on a mattress in Mr Matturie’s bedroom at his flat in Salford with the defendant raping her.

Around a month later the 17-year-old claimed she too had been at Mr Matturie’s flat and woke up to him sexually assaulting and raping her.

In July 2021 the third woman, then aged 22, said she had been to a party at Mr Mendy’s £4.5 million mansion The Spinney, in Mottram-St-Andrew, Cheshire.

She alleged that while there Mr Matturie insisted she come with him to drive to a local shop to buy alcohol and on the way back he tried to kiss her and sexually assaulted her in the car.

Both Mr Matturie and Mr Mendy maintained throughout their trials that any sexual activity that had taken place with women was always consensual.

Mr Mendy was initially cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four young women or teenagers at his trial.

Jurors failed to reach verdicts on two charges.

During Mr Mendy’s retrial in July on the outstanding charges he was cleared of raping a young woman and trying to rape another.