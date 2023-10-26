King presented with paper crown as he opens new hospice site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King presented with paper crown as he opens new hospice site

By Press Association
The King during a visit to open the Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice in Norwich (Jacob King/PA)
The King may have been crowned during a historic ceremony, but that did not stop a four-year-old girl presenting him with a paper crown on a visit to Norfolk.

Charles received his gift during a visit to open the new Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice in Norwich, where patients are given a boost every mid-morning – the offer of a tipple from a drinks trolley.

Little Arielle Bayliss, whose mother Rebecca Turner has stage three melanoma, made the crown for the King and everyone in the room wore colourful crowns made during a crafts session with a hospice volunteer.

She presented the crown on a blanket and after Charles asked: “Is that for me, thank you very much, did you put that together?” the youngster made everyone in the room laugh when she took back the blanket and gave it to her mother.

Ms Turner, 31, who was joined by her partner Jonathan Bayliss and mother Nicki Turner in her private room, told the King about her treatment: “I’ve been on a roller coaster of up and down but I’m very happy here.

“And the staff, I feel like I’m a princess – we have Baileys at 11 o’clock.”

King Charles III visit to Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice
Charles was shown the hospice’s drinks trolley by volunteer Ernie Pinch (Jacob King/PA)

“I know, I saw it on the trolley,” replied Charles, who earlier had met Ernie Pinch, the volunteer manning the drinks trolley which had one bottle that had intrigued the monarch.

He added: “And Stone’s Ginger Wine or something.”

The new hospice complex replaces an old site and opened in September, close to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, providing a modern palliative care unit, inpatient beds, a day unit and a wellbeing centre.

Charles began his visit by visiting a breathing clinic, where patients are taught to control their breathing to aid their wellbeing.

King Charles III visit to Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice
Charles during his visit to the hospice (Jacob King/PA)

When the King asked if they came into the hospice regularly, Barry Prior, 78, a terminal cancer patient from Norwich, gestured to his wife Ann sat nearby and joked: “I have to give her her time-off – because she gets fed up with me as you can imagine.”

The King smiled and the other patients laughed when the 78-year-old added: “She very rarely lets me go anywhere on my own. She never has done actually, when I had a head of hair, all the women used to be after me.”