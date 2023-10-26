Police hunt sex offender wanted for questioning over death of woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt sex offender wanted for questioning over death of woman

By Press Association
Richard Scatchard is considered a risk to the public (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Police are searching for a sex offender wanted for questioning over the death of a woman at his home in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police say Richard Scatchard, 70, poses a serious risk to women he forms relationships with.

He is wanted on recall to prison and is also wanted in connection with the murder investigation.

The force say Scatchard, of Minehead, was last seen in the coastal town on October 16 but could now be anywhere in the country.

Officers had been alerted to the sudden death of Kelly Faiers, 61, from Weston-super-Mare, at Scatchard’s home address on October 15.

A forensic post-mortem examination to determine the cause of her death was inconclusive but it is currently being treated as suspicious while detectives await the results of further tests.

Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Kelly’s family at this tragic time and we’re doing all we can to provide them with the answers they deserve.

“Officers attended Scatchard’s address on October 15 and returned the following afternoon to speak to him about the death, but he had disappeared.

“We initially treated Scatchard as a high-risk missing person due to concerns he presented an immediate and serious risk of harm to himself.

“As our inquiry has progressed, we have become less worried about his welfare and far more concerned about the danger he presents to other people.

“His previous behaviour, along with information we have gathered since his disappearance, makes us anxious that he may have formed a new relationship with one or more women, and that he presents a serious risk to their safety.

“Scatchard is a prolific user of dating apps and has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes.

“We’re using a wide range of resources and tactics to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful.”

Police said “extensive searches” continue to be carried out on both land and at sea in the Minehead area but appealed for the public’s help to locate Scatchard.

There have been 24 reported sightings of him following earlier appeals, with the majority of these in Minehead and nearby Watchet.

Members of the public are urged to call 999 immediately if they see him, and not to approach him.

Detectives are also appealing for information from anyone who may know where Scatchard is or has knowledge of who he has been in contact with.

The last confirmed sighting of him was on Blenheim Road in Minehead at 10am on October 16.

He may be using a distinctive electric bicycle, a grey Gepida Alboin Curve with a pink front tyre rim, flowers on the rim of the rear tyre, and green and yellow electrical tape around the handlebars.

Scatchard is described as being white, about 5ft 11ins, of average build with short grey hair. He speaks with a Scottish accent and has previously claimed to be called Richard Dunlop.

Ms Aston added: “This is a complex investigation and our understanding of what may have happened to Kelly continues to evolve.

“Our professional standards department has been made aware of the incident and the initial police response to it, and are currently carrying out an assessment.

“Meanwhile, our absolute priority is to find Scatchard and see if he can assist with our enquiries. Richard, if you see this, please do the right thing and hand yourself in.

“Our search has focused on the Minehead area, however Scatchard could be anywhere in the country – we know he has recent links to the Cornwall, Gwent and South Wales areas while previous links include the Cheshire and Leicestershire areas.

“If you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone who sees Scatchard is asked to ring 999, with the reference 5223251706. People can also provide information by calling 101, or by submitting it through the force’s website.