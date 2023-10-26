Six children in hospital after car crash in Oxford

Six children are in hospital following a car crash in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said officers tried to stop a BMW which was driving “erratically” at high speed on the city’s eastern bypass at 11.10pm on Tuesday.

The car failed to stop and five minutes later it collided with a black VW Touran driving along The Slade.

Four children were left with serious injuries, two sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Touran also sustained minor injuries.

The force said the youngsters, whose ages have not been confirmed by police, remain in hospital.

Five young men, who are all from the city, have all been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Three of them were also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and driving a vehicle dangerously.

One of the three, aged 18, is in custody while the other two, who are both 19, have been bailed.

The fourth suspect, also 19, was also arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug over the specified limit and has been bailed.

The fifth suspect, who is 18, was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving a vehicle dangerously and driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been bailed.

Detective Inspector Justin Thomas, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or was in the area at the time of the collision.

“If anyone has any dashcam or CCTV footage or information about this incident please get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the family affected and specially trained officers will continue to support them throughout this investigation.”

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog which it says “is the procedure in these circumstances”.

Contact the force online, on 101 quoting reference number 43230479163 or via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.