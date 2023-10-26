Critically ill baby’s father ‘heartbroken’ as latest legal bid fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Critically ill baby’s father ‘heartbroken’ as latest legal bid fails

By Press Association
Indi Gregory (Family handout)
Indi Gregory (Family handout)

The father of a critically ill baby says he is “heartbroken” after failing to persuade European judges to intervene in a long-running life-support treatment fight.

Indi Gregory’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, had lost legal fights in London and hoped that judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, would consider the case.

But campaign group the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting the couple – who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, Derbyshire – said an application had been rejected.

A spokesman said doctors could now “legally withdraw treatment” – and a boss at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where eight-month-old Indi is being cared for, said the ECHR decision concluded a “very difficult process”.

Mr Gregory said he was “heartbroken” by the ECHR decision, but “no longer surprised”.

He said Indi’s family would do “everything we can to help until the end”.

Dean Gregory
Dean Gregory outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

A High Court judge recently ruled that doctors could lawfully limit the treatment they provide to Indi, and her parents failed to persuade appeal judges to overturn that decision.

Mr Justice Peel had considered evidence at a private trial in the Family Division of the High Court.

He heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, had mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say she is dying and bosses at the Nottingham hospital’s governing trust asked him to rule that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said on Thursday: “Cases like this are incredibly difficult for everyone and our thoughts are with Indi’s parents.

“Today’s decision by the European Court of Human Rights concludes what has been a very difficult process.

“Our priority now is to provide the best possible care to Indi and to support her parents during this difficult time.”

The Christian Legal Centre said Indi’s parents initially wanted a European judge to “prohibit” the withdrawal of “life-sustaining treatment” until the ECHR had considered the case.

But the spokesman said the ECHR had “rejected the application”.

Indi Gregory
Indi Gregory is being treated at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (family handout/PA)

Mr Gregory said: “As a father and parent, I was willing to do everything I could to save my daughter’s life from inhumane decisions and people trying to play God.

“I’m heartbroken by the decision but I am no longer surprised.

“I believe it comes down to costs and resources and in the eyes of the NHS and the courts in this country and Europe, Indi is not worth it.

“To us she is everything and we will do everything we can to help until the end as it is our duty as parents to protect her.”

The Christian Legal Centre released a letter from the EHCR saying “the court will not prohibit the withdrawal of life support”.

An ECHR official said, in the letter, that a judge had decided to declare Indi’s parents’ application “inadmissible”.