Home News UK

What the papers say – October 27

By Press Association
What the papers say
What the papers say (PA)

The arrest of MP Crispin Blunt and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict feature across the UK’s front pages on Friday.

The i, The Sun and the Daily Mail report on Tory MP Crispin Blunt, who was arrested over rape and drug claims.

Mr Blunt said he is confident the investigation “will end without charge”.

The Times and The Independent relay the plea for help from 200 Britons trapped in Gaza, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promising to do “everything we can” to get them out of the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited senior Hamas and Iranian leaders to Moscow, The Telegraph reports.

The Guardian warns a new phase of the Israel-Hamas war has begun after Israel staged a raid into Gaza.

The King met with aid agencies about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza after more images of injured children were released, the Daily Mirror reports.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says while dementia cases will rise, there are hopes a new drug will make the disease treatable.

The US economy has had a 4.9% growth in their GDP in the biggest jump since 2021, with higher wages boosting confidence, according to the Financial Times.

The Metro leads with Mr Sunak’s speech on artificial intelligence, running with the headline: “End of the world is A.I.”

And the Daily Star says grumpy partners may actually be suffering a demonic possession.