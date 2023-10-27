Search for four sailors missing after British cargo ship sank is called off

A search for four sailors missing after a British cargo ship sank in a collision with a vessel in the North Sea has been called off.

One man died and two others were hospitalised after British-flagged Verity hit a larger cargo ship, Polesie, about 14 miles (22.5km) south-west of the German island of Heligoland at around 5am on Tuesday.

Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies has called off the search for the four remaining men, who are deemed “unaccounted for”.

While the larger, Bahamas-flagged Polesie stayed afloat, the Verity, which had departed from Bremen and was destined for the port of Immingham on the east coast of England carrying steel coils, became submerged.

The Verity sank following a collision with the Bahamas-flagged vessel Polesie in the North Sea (PA)

Shortly afterwards a signal from the ship was lost, German authorities said, and wreckage was found.

Michael Ippich, of the German Maritime Search and Rescue Service, said the water temperature at the time of collision was 12C (54F), in which people can survive for about 20 hours.

The Isle of Man Ship Registry said: “The Ship Registry’s thoughts are with the seafarers that sailed on board the Verity, their families, friends and loved ones.

“The Ship Registry wish to thank all of those who have been involved in the search and rescue efforts over the past days.

“The team will continue to work with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigations being conducted by the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).”