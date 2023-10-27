Schoolgirl who died in motorway coach crash remembered at funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Schoolgirl who died in motorway coach crash remembered at funeral

By Press Association
The coffin of Jessica Baker is carried into St Theresa’s Catholic Church in Chester for the funeral of the 15-year-old, who died in a coach crash on the M53 in Wirral (Jason Roberts/PA)
The coffin of Jessica Baker is carried into St Theresa’s Catholic Church in Chester for the funeral of the 15-year-old, who died in a coach crash on the M53 in Wirral (Jason Roberts/PA)

A schoolgirl with a passion for climbing who died in a motorway coach crash has been remembered at her funeral.

West Kirby Grammar School pupil Jessica Baker, 15, and driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40, were killed when a school coach overturned on the M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, on September 29.

On Friday mourners, wearing black and some carrying flowers, filled St Theresa’s Catholic Church in Blacon, Chester, for Jessica’s funeral, with a video link to the school next door for those who could not fit in.

The front of the order of service showed a graphic of a climber, with a backdrop of mountains and trees, in memory of Jessica who represented the North West and Wales in climbing competitions across the UK.

It also featured photos of Jessica, including one of her as a baby and one of her holding a football.

The family asked for donations to charity Climbers Against Cancer in memory of the teenager.

Jessica Baker
Jessica Baker had an ‘overriding passion’ for both indoor and outdoor climbing (Merseyside Police/PA)

Jessica’s family arrived at the church walking behind the hearse which carried the coffin and floral tributes, including one which spelt her name.

Her parents Sean and Sarah and sister Rebecca spoke at the service and tributes were paid by her high school and climbing club.

Her headteacher Simeon Clarke was among the mourners.

Hymns including Abide With Me and Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer were sung and the poem She Is Gone was read.

Following the service, members of her family tearfully embraced each other outside the church before the cortege travelled to Blacon Crematorium.

Sarah and Sean Baker, the parents of Jessica Baker, walk behind the hearse as it arrives at St Theresa’s Catholic Church in Chester for the funeral of the 15-year-old who died in the school-run coach crash on the M53 in Wirral
Sarah and Sean Baker, the parents of Jessica Baker, walk behind the hearse as it arrives at St Theresa’s Catholic Church in Chester for the funeral of the 15-year-old (Jason Roberts/PA)

After her death, her family said Jessica loved all sports but “her overriding passion” was for both indoor and outdoor climbing.

They said: “Despite being a teenager, Jessica was able to communicate with everyone she came into contact with regardless of their age. She was often seen offering support to fellow climbers on how to achieve a problem/route they were trying to complete.

“Jessica was planning to explore a career in sport in some way and was due to begin her coaching qualifications later this year towards this goal.”

A total of 58 children were involved in the crash, which happened at about 8am as students were taken to West Kirby and Calday Grange grammar schools in Wirral, Merseyside.

Four other children needed hospital treatment, including a 14-year-old boy whose injuries were said to be “life-changing”.

An inquest which opened earlier this month heard driver Mr Shrimpton suffered an “event” at the wheel and was seen to “slump to the left” as the vehicle left the carriageway.