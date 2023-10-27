‘Nothing evil’ meant by ‘bite him’ text message, toddler murder trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nothing evil’ meant by ‘bite him’ text message, toddler murder trial told

By Press Association
Alfie Phillips died on November 28 (PA)
A man accused of murdering an 18-month-old boy said he meant “nothing evil” by a text message telling the boy’s mother to bite him hard just weeks before his death.

Jack Benham, 35, told Maidstone Crown Court he meant the message as a joke in response to when Sian Hedges, 27, his partner at the time, said her son had bitten her and it hurt.

Benham and Hedges are jointly accused of murdering Alfie Phillips, who died with 70 injuries and bruises to his body, overnight on November 28 2020 at Benham’s caravan in Hernhill, near Faversham, Kent.

“I would never force her to bite her son,” he told jurors about the text sent on October 15 2020.

The text read, “Bite hard you have to once I bet”, after Hedges had messaged him: “Little shit bit my arm this morning, f****** hurt.”

At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, Benham said: “Even reading it I’m not believing it. I didn’t mean nothing evil by that.”

The maintenance engineer added: “I mean given the situation it’s not great, I understand it was said in saying it was a joke.”

Jurors previously heard that Benham told police he bit Alfie on his back and shook him the morning he found him unresponsive in an attempt to rouse him.

The toddler was also found to have traces of cocaine in his body after his death, the court heard.

In further text messages read to the jury on Friday, Benham told Hedges: “I’m an unstable drug addict at the moment and it intervenes with life.”

In Hedges’ reply, she said: “Yeah but that don’t stop me liking you, I’m not exactly stable myself am I, come on.”

Asked about this in court, Benham said: “I was making a joke but at the same time I was trying to warn her I was in a bit of a rut and I was using drugs very heavily.

“That I’m addicted to drugs, that’s what I was telling her, I am addicted to drugs.”

Benham, who is not Alfie’s father, told the court the pair began their relationship around September 2020 after meeting each other more frequently at the same friend’s house where they would buy drugs.

Benham admitted to smoking cannabis, using cocaine and smoking crack cocaine.

The father of two daughters told jurors on Thursday that his drug habit was the reason his former partner of 14 years had “kicked him out” in March 2020.

On the night before Alfie died, the court heard from Benham how Hedges went to buy drugs from their friend and repay her £400 debt, and also get mixers and drinks for their evening together in the caravan.

The pair are accused of “meting out some sort of aggressive, violent ‘discipline’” to Alfie that night when they were drinking and taking cocaine, which resulted in his death.

Benham, of Hernhill, Kent, and Hedges, of Yelverton, Devon, deny the charges against them.

Benham will continue giving evidence on Monday as the trial continues.