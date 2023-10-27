Celebrity line-up for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrity line-up for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony announced

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (PA)
The Prince of Wales (PA)

Robert Irwin, the son of the late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, will join a host of stars announcing the winners at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore.

Irwin will join Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha, during the Prince of Wales’s event on November 7, aimed at recognising solutions to “repair” the planet.

Blanchett, a member of the Earthshot judging panel, said: “The Earthshot Prize is, again, highlighting and incentivising courageous, progressive, and inventive solutions that can be rapidly upscaled.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls premiere – London
Cate Blanchett will be announcing a winner at the Earthshot Prize ceremony (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“We don’t have time for inaction and despair, and the incredible climate solutions from around the globe are cause for genuine hope.

“The climate solutions showcased by the prize are wildly exciting – exciting because they are so simple, so possible, and so inevitable.”

Steve Irwin was a zookeeper and television personality whose wildlife shows caught the imagination of audiences in his homeland and across the globe before he died in 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray.

His children, Robert and Bindi, have continued his legacy – working in wildlife conservation and appearing on television.

Royal visit to Australia – Day Three
Charles meeting the family of Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin, his widow Terri and children Robert and Bindi, during a visit to Lady Elliot’s Island in Australia (Steve Parsons/PA)

William held his first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021, with Boston hosting the event last year – an ambitious project which each year presents five category winners with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

Among the 15 finalists are Enso, a British based company which has created a more efficient electric vehicle tyre that sheds less particles, while Sea Forest from Australia has developed a seaweed-based livestock feed to reduce the planet warming methane emissions from cattle and sheep.

Hosting the night will be Hannah Waddingham, who performed similar duties when Liverpool staged the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year.

William, along with celebrity supporters of Earthshot, is expected to fly to Singapore by a commercial, not private flight – and other measures will be in place to make the event as sustainable as possible, organisers say.

Prince of Wales visit to Sustainable Ventures
William chats to Enso founder Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, a 2023 finalist in The Earthshot Prize’s Clean Our Air category (Kate Green/PA)

During his four-day trip to Singapore, which begins on November 5, the prince will take part in Earthshot Week, a series of events bringing together businesses and investors with past winners and current finalists to accelerate their solutions.

William will take part in dragon boating, meet Singaporeans to learn how they are working locally to protect the planet, while the 15 finalists will take part in a “fellowship” retreat that will give them networking opportunities.