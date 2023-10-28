Man charged in connection with probe into death of 68-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged in connection with probe into death of 68-year-old

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the death of a 68-year-old, the Metropolitan Police said.

Moteajunrs Ignas, 25, of no fixed address, was charged on October 17 with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm after Evaldas Simanaitis was found seriously injured.

Police were called at about 4.45am on October 16 to reports of two men believed to be breaking into cars on Boundary Lane, Plaistow, east London.

Officers attended and arrested Ignas.

Police then went to an address less than four miles away on Matcham Road, Leytonstone, where they found Mr Simanaitis seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital and died in the early hours of Thursday, October 26.

An investigation into his death has been launched and detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are appealing for further information.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellam said: “Although an arrest was quickly made as officers responded to the call from Boundary Lane, we still need to establish exactly what happened earlier that night.

“Did you see or hear a disturbance in the early hours of Monday October 16?

“Please can you check any CCTV cameras or footage captured on your doorbell? We need your help to identify the second person who was there.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, from the north east basic command unit, said: “We know that this incident will have created a lot of distress in the area.

“A man has lost his life and I would like to assure you that we are working with our colleagues and doing everything we can to establish what happened.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with your local officers. We are here to listen, and will take any action as appropriate.”

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course for Mr Simanaitis.

Ignas will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 847/16Oct or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.