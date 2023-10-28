Police officers help deliver baby next to roundabout in Kent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officers help deliver baby next to roundabout in Kent

By Press Association
Three officers responded after the baby’s father flagged a police car down at a roundabout in Canterbury (Joe Giddens/PA)
A team of police officers have helped to deliver a baby in a vehicle parked next to a roundabout in Kent.

Dog handler Pc Ed Goldswain of Kent Police was flagged down by the baby girl’s father on Kingsmead Road in Canterbury on Monday afternoon.

The officer soon discovered the man’s partner was in labour inside the vehicle.

Without enough time to take her to hospital, Pc Goldswain put a call out on the police force’s radio system.

Pc Billy Knight soon arrived at the scene with police medic Pc Rachael Taylor and the officers together helped deliver the baby before an ambulance arrived to take the young family to a hospital.

It has since been confirmed the mother, father and the little baby girl are all well and have returned home.

The baby was born in Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Chief Inspector Gary Woodward said: “Police officers can be called at a moment’s notice to any sort of emergency or incident.”

“This may have been an out of the ordinary call for those Pcs responding, but I am pleased their professionalism and training equipped them well to help this couple.

“I would like to wish mother, father and baby well and I hope they are enjoying family life together.”