News UK

Two arrested after woman badly hurt in suspected dog attack

By Press Association
Two dogs, believed to be XL bully breeds, were seized as a precaution following the attack (PA)
Two people have been arrested after a woman was seriously injured in a suspected dog attack in North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police officers were called to an address in the Sydney Grove area of Wallsend at 11pm on Saturday to reports that a woman and two dogs had been injured.

The 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her leg and arms. The two injured dogs were also taken for treatment and remain with a vet.

A 22-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog. They both remain in custody.

The force said two dogs, believed to be XL bully breeds, were seized as a precaution along with three other dogs.

Detective Inspector Corrin Lowery of Northumbria Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand this incident will have caused some concern, but I would like to reassure residents and the wider community there is no risk at the time.

“A full investigation has been launched so we can establish a full, clear picture of events, and officers will remain in the area today speaking to residents and carrying out further enquiries. I would encourage anyone who is concerned or worried to make themselves known.

“The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries, and I wish her and her two dogs, a full recovery.

“The investigation is at an early stage but we do believe all those involved are known to each other. Two people remain in custody and a total of five dogs have been seized while we continue with our enquiries.

“We would ask that anyone who hasn’t spoken to us yet, but has information, gets in touch. And I also ask that people do not speculate about this incident, especially on social media, while our work continues.”

The incident comes days after Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said the UK Government is “pretty close” to bringing forward its proposed ban on American XL bullies following a spate of attacks attributed to the dog type.

Anyone with information on the Wallsend incident has been asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police via the force’s website or to call 101 quoting reference number NP-20231028-1235.