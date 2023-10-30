Counter-terror chief hails bravery of those who intervened in knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Counter-terror chief hails bravery of those who intervened in knife attack

By Press Association
Former GCHQ worker Joshua Bowles has been jailed for life for a knife attack on a US spy (PA)
Former GCHQ worker Joshua Bowles has been jailed for life for a knife attack on a US spy (PA)

A counter-terrorism police chief has praised the bravery of those who intervened in a “terrifying” knife attack on a US spy, saying: “I believe they saved her life.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, who is head of Counter-Terrorism Policing South East, said they should be very proud of their response after Joshua Bowles launched his attack on the woman outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on March 9.

The 29-year-old former GCHQ worker had been armed with two knives which he used to repeatedly stab the victim, who was referred to in court only as code number 99230.

The woman, who was employed by the United States Government and was stationed at GCHQ at the time, had been set upon as she left the leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane with a friend.

Bowles also punched a man named Alex Fuentes after being confronted in the car park.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, admitted attempting to murder the US spy and attacking Mr Fuentes and was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday to life with a minimum term of 13 years.

Afterwards, Mr Wright said: “The attack that Bowles carried out was planned and incredibly violent involving two innocent victims.

“Bowles made comments in his police interviews which showed how he had chosen to attack the victim because of where she worked.

“Our investigation revealed this as the core motive behind the attack. It also underlines the seriousness of the case and why it was counter-terrorism policing led the investigation.

“Despite the brave efforts of members of the public who intervened during the attack, Bowles remained completely undeterred. He went on to stab the victim several times, which must have been terrifying for her.

“The sentence passed today reflects how awful this crime was and the lengths to which he planned to carry it out.

“Now that the court proceedings have concluded I really do hope that the victim can begin to rebuild. I don’t underestimate the impact this incident would have had on the victim and her family and friends and on the brave witnesses who intervened.

“I actually believe they saved her life. I would really like to thank them for it. They should be very proud of themselves.”

Mr Wright issued a statement on the case as he spoke outside Scotland Yard in London.