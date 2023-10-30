Londoner says dressing up as bedbug for Halloween was ‘very obvious’ thing to do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Londoner says dressing up as bedbug for Halloween was ‘very obvious’ thing to do

By Press Association
Dan Egg regularly bases his Halloween outfits on topical issues (Dan Egg/PA)
Dan Egg regularly bases his Halloween outfits on topical issues (Dan Egg/PA)

A student who dressed up as a bedbug for Halloween, complete with a garlic necklace and beret, said it felt like a “very obvious” thing to do amid concerns over the insects making their way to the UK from France.

Dan Egg, who is a journalism Master’s student at City, University of London, went clubbing with friends around Bethnal Green over the weekend and sparked the interest of social media users with his “silly” take on a topical issue.

“Every year, I try and do something vaguely topical,” the 32-year-old, from near Dalston, east London, told the PA news agency.

“The bedbugs are apparently coming over from Paris and, given the scare, dressing up as a bedbug felt like a very obvious thing to do.

“It’s not spooky or sexy, which is the normal thing to do at Halloween, but I enjoy being a bit silly.”

Man wearing dress
Dan Egg dressed as Princess Diana in her revenge dress (Dan Egg/PA)

Paris and other French cities reportedly dealt with bedbug infestations in September, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying early in October that the threat of France’s bedbug outbreak spreading to London’s public transport network was “a real source of concern”.

Mr Egg’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the costume has garnered thousands of interactions, with people tagging friends to marvel at the ensemble, or sharing pictures of their own, similar outfits.

The bedbug impersonator said he has received mixed reactions from people who have seen him in the costume in person, including asking for photos.

Person holding wheat and looking at the camera
Dan Egg wearing his Theresa May-inspired outfit (Dan Egg/PA)

“I actually went out (on Saturday night) and there were some other bedbugs as well, so clearly other people had the same idea,” he said.

Mr Egg said he bought a cockroach costume and then added “various French accoutrements”, including a beret, stripey top and a “necklace of garlic” to create the outfit.

While at the club, he said he was joined by a “few other” bedbugs, but claimed: “My outfit was better.”

Two men wearing outfits
Dan Egg’s Wagatha Christie costume (Dan Egg/PA)

Since 2017, Mr Egg has donned an array of outfits, including dressing up as Diana, Princess of Wales, in her “revenge” dress, former British prime minister Theresa May in fields of wheat, and Wagatha Christie.

He added: “It’s fun to see that other people enjoy the outfits as well.”