Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in knifepoint raid

Mark Cavendish and Peta Cavendish were robbed of their valuable watches (Yui Mok/ PA) A third man has been found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home. A balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, threatened the couple and took two Richard Mille watches worth a total of £700,000 on November 27, 2021. In February, two men were jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court for their role in the robbery in Ongar, Essex. A third man who was wanted by police, Jo Jobson, handed himself in at Chelmsford Police Station in June of this year, 18 months after police first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect. The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. Jurors returned their verdicts on Monday after under two days of deliberation.