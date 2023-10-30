Matt Ratana’s partner tells inquest of grief as paramedics describe ‘carnage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Matt Ratana’s partner tells inquest of grief as paramedics describe ‘carnage’

By Press Association
Matt Ratana was killed on September 25 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Matt Ratana was killed on September 25 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The partner of a Metropolitan Police sergeant murdered in a custody cell has told of her grief at an inquest into his death, as paramedics described the “carnage” after he was shot.

Matt Ratana was killed on September 25 2020 by Louis de Zoysa, 26, who opened fire with a revolver at Croydon custody suite in south London.

De Zoysa had earlier been arrested and searched but officers failed to find the gun that he was carrying.

He shot Sgt Ratana before shooting himself in the neck, causing an irreversible brain injury that has left him unable to speak.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Louis de Zoysa opened fire with a revolver (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Sgt Ratana’s partner of five years, Su Bushby, told an inquest at Croydon town hall on Monday: “My life changed forever.

“Hearing of his death ripped through my body and I was overwhelmed with grief.”

She went on: “It has left me in a state of limbo, I’ve not been able to get on with my life.”

The inquest heard Sgt Ratana’s murder left Ms Bushby with “insomnia, anxiety and depression” and that she misses him “more than words can express”.

Ms Bushby also said: “My pain was indescribable, it just wasn’t fair.”

An emergency ambulance worker who arrived at the scene, said in a written statement read to the inquest there was a “desperate battle” to keep Sgt Ratana alive.

The statement went on: “It was quite simply a scene of carnage.”

Ambulance workers attempted to treat the officer after discovering he had no electrical activity in his heart.

Another paramedic said in a written statement Sgt Ratana’s gunshot wound was “oozing blood”, and the inquest heard a helicopter ambulance was dispatched.

His time of death was recorded at 4.10am, the inquest heard.

It came after Imran Khan KC, for De Zoysa, unsuccessfully argued to adjourn the hearing because the 26-year-old had been denied legal funding.

He told senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe the gunman is only able to communicate using a whiteboard and has mobility problems, and can not effectively participate in the hearing.

De Zoysa is serving a whole life jail term for Mr Ratana’s murder after a trial earlier this year, during which his legal team argued that he was suffering an autistic meltdown at the time of the shooting.

The three-week inquest continues on Tuesday.