Man jailed for life for ‘horrific’ murder of grieving widow on Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man jailed for life for ‘horrific’ murder of grieving widow on Christmas Day

By Press Association
Thomas Grant sold Ms Clews’ jewellery and mobile phone to fund his drug addiction (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Thomas Grant sold Ms Clews’ jewellery and mobile phone to fund his drug addiction (Staffordshire Police/PA)

A man who murdered a grieving widow who had offered him a place to stay for Christmas, in an “exceptionally violent” attack, has been jailed for life.

Thomas Grant stabbed Lucy Clews, 39, multiple times and strangled her at her home in West Chadsmoor, Staffordshire, on Christmas Day 2021, and sold her jewellery to fund a drug addiction.

Staffordshire Police said that Stafford Crown Court heard during a trial that Grant met recently-widowed Ms Clews on Christmas Eve, and she offered him a place to stay over Christmas as he had nowhere else to go.

Grant, 28, was found guilty of her murder in August this year and was jailed for life at the same court on Monday by Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, who ordered him to serve a minimum of 25 years and 152 days behind bars.

In a statement released by police following sentencing, Ms Clews’ family said: “We cannot express in words the hurt we feel in losing Lucy.

“We will never know what the future would have held for her.

“The sorrow and pain will never go away, but it is some comfort to us to know that justice has been served.”

Her mother, Linda, said: “I will always love Lucy, my daughter and my memories of her will live on. I always had her in my mind, no matter where she was.”

Her grandmother, Elizabeth, said: “I love her and will always love her, forever and always.”

Lucy Clews (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Lucy Clews (Staffordshire Police/PA)

During the trial, the jury heard from prosecutors that Ms Clews was found by police after her mother raised concerns, having not heard from her over the festive period.

Grant was seen on CCTV leaving her home, with prosecutors saying that he stole and sold Ms Clews’ jewellery, including her wedding ring and a necklace belonging to her late husband, and her mobile phone, in order to raise money for drugs.

When Grant, of no fixed address, was arrested in Hednesford on December 30 2021, he gave a false name to officers, but his possessions and a knife with both Ms Clews’ and his DNA on it were found at her home.

In custody he made admissions to officers about the murder but later retracted them, saying officers had “lied” about what he had said.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Lucy’s family and friends at this time.

“This was a horrific, cruel and exceptionally violent attack on a vulnerable, grieving window.

“Grant also stole her phone and some of her most valued possessions including her wedding ring and two necklaces, one of which belonged to her husband.

“The sentence will never bring Lucy back and it will not heal their sense of loss, but I do hope it represents justice served.”