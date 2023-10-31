Police force told improvements still needed after watchdog assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police force told improvements still needed after watchdog assessment

By Press Association
West Mercia Police was told it must still make improvements (PA)
A police force must improve how quickly it answers 999 calls and attends incidents, but has made improvements in the way it supports victims, a watchdog has said.

West Mercia Police was told it needed to improve how it investigates crimes, supervises investigations and updates victims, by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services, (HMICFRS) in 2021.

Following a revisit between July 3 and July 8 this year, the force was found to have improved the way it liaises with and consults victims, but has not improved how effectively crimes are supervised and “should” improve how quickly it answers emergency calls.

Wendy Williams, His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, said: “We found that West Mercia Police has made progress against some of the cause of concern recommendations that we focused on in this revisit.

“But it needs to do more in relation to supervision and the allocation of investigation plans.

“The force needs to improve how it responds to the public, particularly in how effectively it answers 999 and 101 calls and attends incidents.

“We will continue to monitor the force’s performance in these areas.

“While I congratulate the force on the progress it has made, the existing cause of concern will remain.”

Following a review of cases from between January and March this year, the force has met improvement targets related to consulting victims and recording contact with them, and ensuring that repeat and vulnerable emergency callers were identified.

It “partially met” a target to give callers appropriate advice on crime prevention, but “could do more to make sure callers are given advice about the preservation of evidence”, the HMICFRS said.

However, the force “still needs to improve” recording victims’ decisions and reasons for withdrawing from investigations.

The revisit also found that the force was not answering 999 calls within the national standard for England and Wales, with only 76.1% of calls answered within 10 seconds, compared with the national standard of 90%.

Inspectors also found that 22.7% of callers on the force’s 101 non-emergency line were hanging up before their calls were answered, well above the expected standard of 5%.

Furthermore, of 63 incidents examined, only 38 were attended by officers within the force’s own published time frames, which is a decline from the previous audit.

Acting Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: “We’re pleased to see a sustained and significant improvement in several areas including our compliance with the Victims’ Code of Practice which focuses on the rights of victims.

“Despite a continued focus to improve our investigative standards we acknowledge and share the concerns raised by the inspectorate.

“We welcome the independent oversight and scrutiny from HMICFRS in this area which will help us to refocus on meaningful improvement.

“Since the initial inspection took place in late 2021, we have invested in and continue to invest in investigative skills training for both new and existing officers, changed our process to improve co-ordination and introduced sergeants dedicated to overseeing investigation quality.

“We’re pleased to hear that in all of the calls reviewed by the team, our contact handlers dealt with callers professionally and with empathy.

“We do recognise though the amount of time it takes to answer calls needs to improve and we are currently changing our approach to ensure this happens.”