What the papers say – October 31

The papers on Tuesday are led by the conflict raging on in Gaza, while closer to home comes an unexpected update on Madeleine McCann.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mail and The Guardian ran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to greenlight a ceasefire to aid those trapped within Gaza City, adding it is “time for war”.

The Independent dubbed the Israeli Defence Force’s latest moves against those trapped in Gaza City as a “major escalation” of the conflict.

The Daily Telegraph took a similar approach, running with a front telling of tanks bearing down on Gaza City as Hamas rebels release Israeli hostages.

The Times took a more UK-centric approach to the Middle Eastern conflict, opting for a headline on Whitehall’s attempted block on an upcoming visit from the Israeli head of state.

The Sun ran with a different story for their splash, reporting Kate and Gerry McCann have been issued an apology by Portuguese police 16 years after their daughter’s infamous disappearance.

The Mirror and the i took a different route for Monday’s papers, as senior Conservative advisers lash out at former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s “tragic” management of Britain’s Covid-19 crisis.

And the Daily Star has come up with an out-of-this-world story about Uranus and its newfound potential to unlock the secrets of the universe.