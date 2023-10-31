Ceremonial greeting for King and Queen’s visit to Kenya

The first full day of the King and Queen’s state visit to Kenya will formally begin with a ceremonial greeting and end with a lavish state banquet.

Kenya’s President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, will meet their guests Charles and Camilla at the official residence in the capital Nairobi, where a welcome of military pomp will be staged.

The King and Queen were invited by President Ruto for a five-day state visit, their first to a Commonwealth country, that will strengthen the UK’s relationship with Kenya through the “soft diplomacy” of the British royal family.

The King & Queen are on #RoyalVisitKenya for a State Visit. His Majesty has made 3 official visits to Kenya, including in 1971. This photo shows him shaking hands with Jomo Kenyatta – Kenya’s first President following its independence in 1963 – in Gatundu, near Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/X31tJEHVi0 — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) October 30, 2023

Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain and Charles will sit down for a bilateral meeting with the Kenyan statesman, while Camilla will hold separate talks with Mrs Ruto.

A state banquet will be held in the King and Queen’s honour where Charles will give a speech to guests who will include prominent Kenyans and figures from the UK.

During the day at Uhuru Gardens, the King will pay his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior by laying a wreath and the royal couple will also view the Mugomo Tree, a fig tree planted on the site of the declaration of Kenya’s independence in 1963.

The King and Queen will then join school children inside a museum dedicated to Kenya’s history.