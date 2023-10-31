Fewer people ‘think relations between Protestants and Catholics have improved’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fewer people ‘think relations between Protestants and Catholics have improved’

By Press Association
Fewer people in Northern Ireland think relations between Protestants and Catholics have improved in recent years, a new report has indicated (File image/Alamy/PA)
Fewer people in Northern Ireland think relations between Protestants and Catholics have improved in recent years, a new report has indicated.

Some 36% of adults and 27% of young people in 2021 thought relations between the two predominant denominations in the region were better than they were five years ago.

The findings, from the latest Good Relations Indicator report published by The Executive Office, represent a drop from a previous report.

In 2020, some 40% of adults and 44% of young people felt relations were better, and in 2019 it was 40% of adults and 44% of young people.

The report also finds that in 2021, some 61% of young people were involved in shared education.

Of those, 57% did projects with pupils from other schools, 49% had shared classes and 28% shared sports facilities or equipment.

In terms of the wider population, 87% of adults in 2021 thought their local leisure centres were “shared and open to both Catholics and Protestants”, while 87% thought the same about parks, 92% about libraries and 95% about shopping centres.

However, just 50% of surveyed adults said they saw town centres as safe and welcoming places for people from all walks of life, a significant decrease of four percentage points since 2020 (54%).

Also in 2021, 65% of adult respondents said they felt “very” or “quite” safe going to events held in a GAA club; and 52% to events held in an Orange Hall.

Meanwhile, 70% of adult respondents thought that the culture and traditions of Catholic communities add to the richness and diversity of Northern Ireland society, 64% thought this about Protestant communities and 66% thought this about minority ethnic communities.