Home News UK

Floods left Newry business in ‘absolute mess’, owner says

By Press Association
The McCartan Bros clothes shop flooded and stock was damaged when the canal burst its banks (Brendan Digney/Handout)
A Newry business owner has voiced his devastation after floods left his livelihood in an “absolute mess”.

The waters rose in the Co Down city overnight after the canal burst its banks.

Sugar Island, Kildare Street, Canal Quay and part of Bridge Street were among the worst areas affected following heavy rain.

Autumn weather October 31st 2023
Co-owner Paul McCartan, after his store McCartan Bros was flooded (Liam McBurney/PA)

Paul McCartan, who owns McCartan Bros, a clothing shop on Sugar Island, along with his brother, said it was a disaster for businesses in the area.

He described the shop as being a mess under three feet of water, with clothes saturated.

“We came in about 11pm last night and weren’t expecting it to be anything like this, and it’s an absolute mess,” he said.

“I came up this morning hoping the waters would be lower, and if anything they were far higher. I needed to get in, I have stock in there, it’s my livelihood and unfortunately the inside of the shop is an absolute mess.

“We had to break into the shop to get in because if you opened the front door you’d let more water in, so we broke windows and got in to get the stock that was dry, and get it upstairs. Other stock is saturated.

“Unfortunately, I spent a lot of money three weeks ago getting new flooring in the business, and it’s all a waste.

“We got a lot of stuff upstairs and I’m really appreciative of the three guys who came in with me, and that shows the type of characters they are, that they were willing to come in and give me a hand.”

Autumn weather October 31st 2023
Flood water in the McCartan Bros clothes store in Newry (Brendan Digney/Handout)

Mr McCartan said it will have a significant financial impact for him and the family business, adding insurance companies won’t cover for flooding in Newry.

“It’s a family business, we’ve been going from 1959. I know my father and uncle went through something like this but not maybe as extreme. You’d think nowadays we’d have better defences, but obviously not,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we’re just going to have to see where we go from here, it’s a bit of a nightmare coming into Christmas… I don’t know when I’ll be able to reopen again.”