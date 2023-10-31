Critically ill baby’s parents wait for ruling on move to Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Critically ill baby’s parents wait for ruling on move to Italy

By Press Association
Indi Gregory is at the centre of a treatment fight (Family handout)
The parents of a critically ill baby are waiting for a High Court judge’s decision after launching another round of a life-support treatment fight.

Mr Justice Peel recently ruled that doctors treating Indi Gregory at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham could lawfully limit treatment.

Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges in London, and judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that decision.

But the couple, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, say an Italian hospital has now offered to treat Indi.

Dean Gregory outside court
Lawyers representing them on Tuesday asked Mr Justice Peel to allow Indi to be moved to Italy.

Bosses at the Queen’s Medical Centre said Indi’s parents’ application should be dismissed.

Mr Justice Peel considered evidence at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London and said he aimed to deliver a ruling soon.

He allowed journalists to attend and said Indi could be identified in reports.

The judge was told that the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome had agreed to accept the little girl.

Lawyers representing Indi’s parents said there had been a “material” change of circumstances since he ruled that doctors could limit treatment, and Indi had a chance of a “longer life”.

Indi Gregory case
Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say Indi is dying and hospital bosses where she is being cared for asked for a ruling that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Her parents disagree and want treatment to continue.

Barrister Louis Browne KC, who led Indi’s parents legal team, told Mr Justice Peel – in a written case outline on Tuesday – that the Nottingham hospital’s governing trust was refusing to cooperate with a transfer.

He said that refusal raised concerns.

“The concerns arise because the court has made no order obliging Indi to be treated by the trust or restricting her right to move…” he said.

“The court is respectfully asked to make the order sought so that Indi can move her medical care a new hospital, who, whilst putting her best interests first, is prepared to treat her… ”

Barrister Scott Matthewson, who represented the Queen’s Medical Centre’s governing trust, said Indi’s parents’ application should be dismissed.

“Indi’s family understandably want to do all that they possibly can to achieve what they believe to be in her best interests,” he said, in a written argument.

“However, there is no tangible plan before the court to enable it to make any sensible decision as to how transfer to Italy could be managed safely or why palliative treatment in a different location is in Indi’s best interests.

“More fundamentally, the best interests decision has already been made and there is no compelling new evidence sufficient to undermine the court’s previous careful analysis.”