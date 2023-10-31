‘Major technology outage’ reported at British Library after cyber incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Major technology outage’ reported at British Library after cyber incident

By Press Association
The British Library said it is investigating the outage with cybersecurity specialists (Alamy/PA)
The British Library has said a “major technology outage” has hit online services, public wifi at the site and its website.

The research library in London, which has a large deposit of the UK and world’s book collections, is investigating the issue.

On Saturday, the library revealed it was experiencing technical issues before saying a few days later that the UK’s intelligence and cyber agency was assessing the issue.

In a statement on Tuesday, the library said: “The British Library is experiencing a major technology outage, as a result of a cyber incident.

“This is affecting online systems and services, our website, and onsite services including our reading rooms.

“We are investigating the incident with the support of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and cybersecurity specialists.

“We are very grateful for the support and understanding we have had from our users, staff and partners.

“The Library’s sites remain fully open to the public and details on the services that remain available can be found via @britishlibrary on X (formerly Twitter).”

The British Library said on X that the building, near St Pancras railway station, continues to be open and visitors can access the reading rooms for personal study.

Items ordered before October 26 can also continue to be collected, the library added, and there is “very limited” pick-up for books which can be found in its printed catalogues.

Speaking about its latest exhibition, the library also wrote on X: “If you have tickets to Fantasy: Realms of Imagination, you’ll still be able to use them.

“You can also buy tickets onsite but we can only accept cash.”

The British Library boasts that it contains more than 170 million items.