Jail for fraudster who kept charity funds after Black Lives Matter protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Jail for fraudster who kept charity funds after Black Lives Matter protest

By Press Association
Black Lives Matter (BLM) organiser Xahra Saleem leaves Bristol Magistrates’ Court (Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Lives Matter (BLM) organiser Xahra Saleem leaves Bristol Magistrates’ Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

An organiser of a Black Lives Matter protest who used tens of thousands of pounds in donations from a fundraising page to back her expensive lifestyle has been jailed for two and a half years.

Xahra Saleem, now aged 23, gained a high public profile as one of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) marchers in Bristol, in 2020, which was a response to the murder of black man George Floyd by police in the US.

Saleem, of Romford, east London, previously pleaded guilty to fraud by abusing her position as director of Changing Your Mindset Ltd, by transferring monies to her personal bank accounts and then spending it between June 2020 and September 2021.

Judge Michael Longman, sentencing at Bristol Crown Court, said Saleem had gained a high public profile from her BLM involvement and she had used it, with the help of others, to raise money to try to support young people in the St Paul’s area of Bristol.

Xahra Saleem court case
Xahra Saleem (Ben Birchall/PA)

The judge told Saleem this was “a worthwhile cause but that money you then used not for their benefit but for your own, funding a lifestyle for yourself that you could not otherwise have afforded”.

The prosecution said that, in the 15 months to September 2021, there were more than 2,500 payments made from Saleem’s account which included standard living expenses such as general shopping and bills, plus a new iPhone, hair and beauty appointments, clothes stores, Amazon purchases, taxis and takeaways.

The court heard that Saleem appeared to be devoted to the cause and someone who could be trusted and she came into contact with community worker Rebecca Scott who helped her set up the BLM march.

The judge said Saleem then “in gratitude” offered to set up a fundraising page, which went live in 2020, with the money raised being earmarked for projects to help the young in St Paul’s.

The page was set up around the time of the demonstration in Bristol that ended with a statue of Edward Colston being toppled into the city’s harbour.

A youth organisation called Changing Your Mindset Ltd was set up which “plainly had a charitable purpose”, the judge added.

Saleem became a director, along with others who were already active in the St Paul’s community, but setting up a business account as intended at the point was difficult.

The judge said: “The amount raised exceeded expectations by a significant margin and raised over £32,000.

“In the absence of a business account to pay the money into, the decision was made to pay it into your own account as an interim measure.

“The others involved in the project trusted you to hold the funds securely until a better arrangement could be made.

“Eventually such an account was set up in April 2021.

“There should have been no reason why the money could not be transferred into that account but problems became apparent.

“The money was not transferred and you made excuses for that failure.”

Earlier the prosecution had said that Saleem transferred several hundred pounds into the account of a relative in July 2020 with the reference “Fred, hold  it for me please” and added “from that point onwards the floodgates opened and the defendant used the money freely with no funds being credited to the account to cover the shortfall”.

Saleem eventually admitted the money had gone but put forward contradictory excuses as to why, the court heard.

She also offered to report herself to the police, but did not do that.

Xahra Saleem court case
People involved with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) charity speak to the media outside Bristol Crown Court after Xahra Saleem was jailed (Ben Birchall/PA)

The court heard that, in June 2021, it was found that Saleem had discussed the fraud over WhatsApp with a friend telling them: “I have done something horrendous, you can’t tell anyone until I have properly sorted it out.”

Draft apology messages were also found on her phone.

Saleem claimed she had suffered from psychosis which stopped her from thinking rationally.

The judge added: “After your account was credited with the company’s funds you quickly began to disperse those funds.

“In July 2020 you transferred the sum of several hundred pounds into a family member’s account to be held there and thereafter the prosecution say ‘the floodgates opened’.

“I am not sure if that is an appropriate phrase or not but, even if there wasn’t a flood of money out of the accounts, there was constant leakage over a significant period of time with more than 2,500 separate payments out of your accounts between June 2020 and September 2021 whereby the funds raised were dissipated and the intended beneficiaries were deprived of the opportunities they were intended to have.”

Changing Your Mindset has since closed down.

In her victim impact statement Ms Scott, who has spent nearly 20 years working to support disadvantaged people in Bristol, described being “blown away” by the amount that had been raised because it “meant we could do a lot of good”.

The backlash after Saleem failed to hand over the funds included wrongfully being accused of being “complicit” in the fraud.

Ms Scott stated: “The charity lost its focus and, more importantly, the trust of the young people in the community.”

Saleem, who has says she feels remorse, had originally pleaded not guilty.