Sports stars among those to collect honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sports stars among those to collect honours

By Press Association
Eniola Aluko arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards (PA)
Eniola Aluko arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards (PA)

Pioneering sports stars are set to add to their medal collections as they line up to collect personal honours at Windsor Castle.

Former England football star Eniola Aluko, darts player Fallon Sherrock, ex-boxer Johnny Nelson and triathlete Non Stanford are each set to receive their MBEs at an investiture ceremony on Wednesday.

Former Lioness Aluko – who is a broadcaster and football executive, is one of the WSL’s all-time top goalscorers and in 2014 became the first female pundit on BBC’s Match Of The Day – has been recognised for her services to football and charity.

The 36-year-old has long used her platform to inspire change on a global scale. Aluko has worked heavily with charities such as Saving Lives, Charity Water and Common Goal.

William Hill World Championship – Day Twelve – Alexandra Palace
Fallon Sherrock in action (Tess Derry/PA)

Sherrock, 29, has been made an MBE for services to darts.

She made history in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship, and this year became the first woman to throw a nine-dart finish at a PDC event.

Nelson, 56,  held the World Boxing Organisation cruiserweight title from 1999 to 2006, and remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion of all time.

Now a boxing pundit and a broadcaster, his award is for services to his sport and to young people in his home county of South Yorkshire.

Stanford, 34, who won the women’s world triathlon title in 2013 and finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, retired from the sport last year.

Ayette Bounouri, who helped confront a mentally ill woman who attacked shoppers in a Co-op store in the village of Penygraig, Rhondda, South Wales, in May 2020, is to be recognised for her bravery.

She is set to receive the Queen’s Gallantry Medal, the last to be approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.