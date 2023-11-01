Storm Ciaran bringing amber weather alerts to England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Storm Ciaran bringing amber weather alerts to England and Wales

By Press Association
A car drives through a flooded area under a railway bridge on the A26 outside the village of Moira in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Much of the country is bracing itself for a fresh bout of wind and rain with Storm Ciaran bringing amber alerts on Thursday morning.

Amber warnings are in place for the entire south coast of England and parts of Pembrokeshire on Thursday when Storm Ciaran is due to hit, together with further yellow rain warnings.

The storm has already caused flooding in Northern Ireland, where a yellow rain warning from the Met Office is in place until 9am on Wednesday.

A similar notice has been issued for parts of southwest, central and eastern Scotland from 3am to 3pm and in southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday.

A further yellow warning for rain and wind has been issued across the southeast coast from 5am to 9am on Wednesday with a yellow warning for wind across southern England and parts of South Wales from 6pm on Wednesday and throughout Thursday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said a cold front would bring bursts of heavy rain and coastal gusts of 60 to 70mph along the south coast on Wednesday.

He said: “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciaran are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday.

“As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK.

“Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.”

He said 20 to 25mm of rain may fall in many places with 40 to 60mm possible over higher ground.

“Some parts of south Wales and southwest England may see 80mm of rain,” he said. “This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing the risk of flooding.”

Thursday’s amber warning is in place from 3am to 1pm in Cornwall, Devon and the extreme west coast of Pembrokeshire on Thursday, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75 to 85mph with 65 to 75mph gusts inland.

Across the south coast, from Dorset eastwards, the amber warning runs from 6am to 8pm with winds expected to reach 70 to 80 mph with the potential for 85mph and large waves.

The warning says wind could disrupt travel, power lines and cause structural damage with flying debris providing a threat to life.

Elsewhere in southern England and southwest Wales, gusts could reach 50 to 60mph with 60 to 70mph on the coasts.

Yellow warnings for rain are in place for southern England and Wales, northeast Wales, northeast England stretching up to Glasgow and the southeast of Northern Ireland.

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency said “significant flooding” is possible.

She said: “We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

The Environment Agency had issued 24 flood warnings for England by 3am on Wednesday morning with 108 flood alerts.

The weather is not showing much sign of a rapid improvement once Storm Ciaran does pass.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Once Storm Ciaran has passed, the weather over the weekend continues to look unsettled for many with more showers and rain at times.

“Warnings will continue to be updated over the coming days, so it is important to stay up to date with the Met Office forecast and warnings in your area.”